 New revealing details about what we will see in Superman & Lois

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New filtration of the pilot episode of the series “Superman & Lois”, the new Arrowverso series to which The CW has already given its approval for the next series season, 2020/2021. A few weeks ago several details leaked thanks to the descriptions of the characters and now we have a more extensive detail than seen the other day.

The synopsis of the script repeats some of the ideas and also delves into other issues. Evidently we talk about important spoilers of the series, or rather, what we will see at the beginning of the series.

As commented the other day, some of the main turns that we will have at the beginning will be that Clark Kent will have been fired from the Daily Planet, but to this is added the revelation that Martha Kent will die without Superman being able to avoid it or the return of the Morgan Edge villain as the new owner of the Daily Planet. (We don't know yet if Adrian Pasdar will return, who played it in "Supergirl").

This would be the synopsis of the script:

We begin with a quick flashback of the events narrated by Clark Kent himself, counting the moment when his ship crashed on Earth in the eyes of Jonathan & Martha Kent, until the day his adoptive father died when he was only 16 years. Then we left Smallville to go to Metropolis where Clark is now the Superman that everyone admires and Lois Lane is falling madly in love with. As time passes, they move together, get married and Lois gives birth to twins: Jonathan, the baby always happy and easy, and Jordan, the weeping and tormented. As they grow up, there is a big physical difference between the two twins / twins: at thirteen, Jonathan is stronger than the other boys and a star athlete, while Jordan is darker, he is diagnosed with a social anxiety disorder And he is always with his computer. Their father's true identity is unknown to them, but could it be that Jonathan had his powers and Jordan didn't? Currently, we are in chaos inside a nuclear power plant where a disaster the size of Fukushima has just begun. General Samuel Lane can only think of one solution: call his son-in-law Superman to stop the disaster. That's exactly what Superman does, freezing an adjacent lake, creating a huge iceberg that in turn cools the heat in the reactor vessel. After saving the world again, he returns with his family to kiss his children good night. The next day, Clark is fired from his former job at the Daily Planet, which is being reduced now that the newspaper is part of a media conglomerate owned by billionaire Morgan Edge, who doesn't care about real journalism or even acts. But Clark doesn't have much time to think about that before hearing a cry for help from his mother, asking him to "go home." When he arrives at the farm, it is too late. She is dead. A few days later at the funeral, he sees Lana Lang. She still lives in Smallvile, where she is a banker, married to Kyle Cushing, a firefighter. Together they had two daughters: Sarah, fourteen and just as dark as Jordan, and Sophie, eight. Lana has something to say to Clark, something that will make her rethink her whole life …

Via information | Primetimer