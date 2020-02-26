 New Mutants, no. one

Share it:

The nation of Krakoa has been successfully forged thanks to Xavier, Magneto and others many mutants they put in made a great effort to fulfill the dream of this mutant Eden in which everyone could live, regardless of what happened in the past, although they would have to meet standards from that day on. Together with Patrol-X and other mutants, another of the groups that has formed their home there are the New Mutants: Magik, Cifra, Sunspot, Poisonous Wolf, Mirage and Karma. In this issue, Xavier brings Loba Venenosa back and the New Mutants are attracted to a personal mission that will take them to the space where they will run an unimaginable danger along with some new members in the team: Camera and Mondo.

The history of this month (can contain SPOILERS) that Hickman and Brisson would bring us would start with Xavier reviving Rahne while Cifra tries to make a plan that he considers half failed. After that, everyone would meet at his home “El Sextante”, where they would taste the coffee left by an old genie and friend who is now with the Shi’ar. Determined to bring him back, the New Mutants travel with the Star Looters to Benevolence, where there these space pirates would have a plan and the New Mutants would have others due to a hoax.

In general, we are facing a number with an essence of youth adventure with a "good rollism" quite fun and charming that conveys and brings much joy and energy to the reader because of the dynamics of the characters, the storytelling of Hickman and Brisson, the drawing … that is, the whole set that forms the comic gets to be loved in many ways, although the initial premise to start the adventure is something as simple as bringing a friend back which is thousands and thousands of kilometers after drinking its tasty coffee. Now, speaking a little in detail about certain aspects of the comic without going into too many spoilers (or at least not the important ones), I have loved to see Rahne's return and how she has enjoyed this Eden of her own for the mutants, as well as how they all interacted On the other hand, There is a time when Sunspot breaks the fourth wall that is somewhat funny. Finally, I will only highlight what I love to see Magik fight and how the Star Looters play his band.

As for the characters, at first Rahne seems to live in a bubble of happiness because he is not able to process what has been achieved and how precious Krakoa is, so much so that Heaven seems. Cifra seems to have plans to better understand Krakoa and he uses Mondo for it, but both end up agreeing that another method is better. On the other hand, Magik is the toughest in the team, although he also has his heart and his tastes, and does not hesitate to defend the team with all its power at all times. Sunspot has some vanity throughout the comic – along with some laziness – and that makes him fall like a rookie, being his only friends who at least seek to remain heroes, even if they are wrong. By last, Mirage, Karma and Camera have a somewhat residual role in this number, but their role is so well executed It is suggested that they will be important in due course.

About the rhythm, Hickman and Brisson find a middle ground in the times, although they really pull more towards the action and the dynamic, which is noticeable especially after giving Rahne the necessary time and the necessary meeting to the New Mutants (or Babies-X, as some called them).

On an artistic level, The drawing and the color that Rod Reis offers us throughout the whole number is simply wonderful and at first it seems even taken out of a story and then continue with the same wake, but reducing the luminosity of the color. Without a doubt, the style used by this artist is excellent, youthful and very original, making the collection almost scary, so we hope he stays with us for a long time. However, the only downside that could be put is that there are sometimes that leaves blank funds, a resource that does not end up pleasing too much.

In short, I consider that we are facing a highly notable number for the dynamics of characters and their approach to adventures. In addition, it is a number Very suitable for those who want to discover the mutants starting with others that are not the X-Patrol classics who know through the best-known media, such as Marvel cinema to date, the series or perhaps only the characters who have heard about their popularity, when the New Mutants also deserve a big hole in the heart Of every reader.

