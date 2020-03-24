Naruto: the end of the animated adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece turns 3

Share it:

Just a few days after another important anniversary, that of the death of Itachi Uchiha, the franchise of Naruto Shippuden is preparing to celebrate another. Exactly three years ago, in fact, the latest episode of the anime taken from the Masashi Kishimoto manga debuted on Japanese soil.

March 23 2017 made its debut in Japan episode number 500 of Naruto who accompanied the iconic protagonists towards the end of the story. Although the series ended with the episode mentioned above, de facto the brand continued with the spinf-off sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, always edited by Pierrot study.

Even his sequel, where Kishimoto's involvement is barely supervised, has met with particular success, although there has been much criticism for the long roundup of filler episodes that has characterized a large part of the production, only currently in the middle of the canonical events. However, it is undeniable that the Naruto franchise is still one of the most flourishing titles on the Japanese scene today, despite being part of the previous generation. Precisely for this reason, therefore, the third anniversary of the end of the main anime is an important date for any animation enthusiast.

