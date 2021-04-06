Nanatsu no Taizai Season 5 When does episode 13 premiere?

Nanatsu no Taizai became one of the fan-favorite anime that now rules the global entertainment industry anime. There are thousands of japanese series which are available online, but the Seven Deadly Sins rank very high on that list.

And now, after watching the previous episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement, viewers and fans are excited to find out when the next episode will arrive. So in today’s article, The Truth News will talk about the season 5 episode 13 release date, the preview, and many more details.

If you are interested in Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan, it is best to read this article from top to bottom. But before we start with this, we remind you that outside of Netflix, Fundo no Shinpan is considered season 4 and not the fifth season of anime.

Póster oficial de Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan

When and where to see Nanatsu no Taizai 5×13?

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 5 Episode 13 Will Release On Wednesday, April 8 from 2021. If you want to watch this series online, then you need a Netflix account; since the series is transmitted only on this streaming platform (at the moment only in Japan).

The previous episode showed the defeat of the Demon King controlling Meliodas’s body. The Seven Deadly Sins managed to aid the Captain of the Sins in his spiritual fight and even received unexpected help from Zeldris near the end.

Therefore, Nanatsu no Taizai fans can expect some calm and celebration in episode 13 of season 5. If you read the manga, you will know that there are still chapters to adapt to the anime and anything can happen with your favorite characters. What do you think about the new season animated by Studio DEEN?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Facebook and stay informed. Kill ne!