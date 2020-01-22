Nacho Sánchez and Enric Auquer, from theater to cinema

Share it:

Both began their careers animated by their family and almost by chance. And, since its inception, the theater has been its natural habitat … On the tables they have learned a trade that they understand in a personal and authentic way. Nacho Sánchez and Enric Auquer, nominated for Best Revelation Actor for his interpretations in ‘Seventeen’, by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo; and ‘Who kills iron’, from Paco Plaza inaugurate our Talks with the Goya 2020.

With them, we talked about a profession that has not only served as catharsis but, in many moments, has been even a therapy. For Nacho, winner of a Max Prize for the role y Iván y los perros ’; and Enric, also nominated for the Silver Photograms for Best Television Actor for ‘Perfect Life’, interpreting is something so pure that it can collide with the most frivolous side of the industry. How long is it possible to set the course of your own career? Can you, today, be an actor without having social networks? What place do prizes really occupy … and which one should they occupy?

Enter and enjoy the vision of the trade of two of the most promising interpreters of the moment in this sincere and revealing conversation.