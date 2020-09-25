My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: it’s official, the film arrives in Italy on November 12th

After months of waiting, mainly due to the heavy slowdown in anime production and distribution caused by the global pandemic, Dynit has finally announced the final date of the arrival in Italian cinemas of the second film dedicated to the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

In the past few hours the Italian publisher, who collaborated with Nexo Digital for the film in question, shared the Italian trailer of Heroes Rising on its official Facebook page, confirming that it will be possible to see the new adventure of the 1-A class in Italian cinemas from 12 to 18 November.

As shown in the trailer, there will be a new antagonist, called Nine, capable of absorbing the Quirks of others. Moved from March 19 to a generic May, the publication of this film was somewhat troubled, but given theor extraordinary success in America, where it has surpassed works like The Enchanted City, and the 12 million dollars at the box office, we can expect an excellent result.

This time Deku and his companions will travel to the island of Nabu, where they must stop the advance of the terrible and dangerous Nine, owner of nine Quirks, and his allies. Several months ago a key visual was made public regarding one of the twists of the film, linked to rapporto tra Deku e Bakugo, finally united for a common goal.