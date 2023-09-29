Moon Lovers Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Moon Lovers are ecstatic about a second installment and are eager to learn more about it.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all of the details regarding Moon Lovers’ second season.

In the end, however, the intricate romance and love narrative that developed in Hae Soo and the fourth prince, Wang So, truly wowed us.

In response to popular demand, here’s everything known so far about the second season of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

This brings us back to Season 2 of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo! Fans can never forget this particular K-drama, regardless of how much time passes! We believe it should be continued for another astounding season despite its widespread popularity.

Even after five years, kdrama viewers are curious about the second season of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. It is one among the dramas that has made a lasting impression on its audience.

Although Moon Lovers wasn’t doing well in its native country, it was an international smash success.

The South Korean fantasy melodrama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin.

Cho Yoon-young devised the series, while Kim Kyu-tae was the series’ director. A woman from the twenty-first century travels forward in time to the Goryeo period.

The series was well-liked and praised by critics and audiences alike. The supporters hoped for another season after the first. It has an 8.7 out of 10 rating on IMDB.

So, let’s determine if we can still anticipate the series renewal. Here is what we know about the series’ revival. Read the article in its entirety to learn anything about it.

The historical romance drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ is based on the Chinese novel ‘Bu Bu Jing Xin’ by Tong Hua.

She awakens in Hae Soo’s body and falls at love with the kind and compassionate 8th Prince, Wang Wook, and later with the many-feared 4th Prince, Wang So.

As the plot develops, she finds herself divided between the royal family’s scheming and her desire to seize the throne.

Moon Lovers Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of Moon Lovers was revealed for August 29, 2016. There were twenty-two episodes in total. The remaining seasons are scheduled to be released in subsequent years.

There has been no confirmation as to whether Moon Lovers is coming back for a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the filming studio has yet to grant official sanction for the program. In any case, the show’s creators showed interest in a second season and suggested possible storylines.

Moon Lovers Season 2 Cast

If renewed, Season 2 of Moon Lovers will feature Lee Joon-gi as 4th Prince Wang. Therefore, Lee Ji-eun as Go Ha-jin or Hae Soo, Kang Ha-neul as the eighth Prince Wang Wook, Kim San-ho as the crown prince Wang Mu, and Hong Jong-hyun as the third Prince Wang Yo.

Moon Lovers Season 2 Trailer

Moon Lovers Season 2 Plot

The series has not been renewed over a second season by SBS. Due to the paucity of information surrounding the second season of Moon Lovers, we can only speculate regarding the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

The protagonist for this story is a woman named Go Ha-jin, who is 25 years old. As the adage goes, just when you believe your day cannot get better, it does.

As if things couldn’t get any worse, her sole and only lover just broke up with her, and now she’s equipped for an unusual period.

Prepare to witness a fierce struggle for the throne! We are returning from the Goryeo Dynasty once more.

This brings ourselves to Hae Soo, an exceedingly adorable child who struggles to endure under King Taejo’s authority.

But she knew little about the dynamics surrounding the palace. As the plot progresses, we will see how Hae Soo and Wang So’s relationship becomes increasingly tumultuous!

We are observing the arrogant fourth prince and cannot wait to see some of his audacious attempts to establish him in the citadel.

Hae Soo must maintain her knowledge and strength in this political citadel. It is not only a matter concerning her emotions, but also a contest to become the greatest town leader!

All the heirs in the Wang Family will do whatever it takes to win this increasingly intense imperial conflict.

Watch the entirety of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s first season to learn more about this captivating romance drama.

Hae Soo, who was born onto the noble Hae Clan during the Goryeo period, was Lady Hae Myung-hee’s cousin. After her mother’s passing, Lady Myung-hee reared her as her own child.

As time passes, Myung-hee eventually becomes unwell. They relocate to Songak, where Soo will care for and entertain her.

Both her cousin and her servant observe this abrupt change in her demeanor. However, those around her believe that her character transformation was the result of a head injury and near-death experience.