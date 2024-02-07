Miss kobayashi’s dragon maid season 3 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

Anime fans often find themselves waiting a long time over their preferred series to come out. It might take a few months or a few years. They don’t like how this system works, but they’re forced to comply with the rules and can’t do anything else.

An anime show called Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid has been running since 2017 and has had two seasons so far. Fans of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid can’t wait for Season 3. When will the third season come out? Fans are worried because the last season came out almost five years ago.

Fans of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid looked into it a lot but still couldn’t get a good idea of when season 3 would come out. That’s where we’re going to come in. This is what we know about when Season 3 in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is coming out. There may be some spoilers in this talk.

Miss kobayashi’s dragon maid season 3 : release date

Since it first came out in 2017, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid has been asked to have a third season. Fans want to know as season 3 of this anime is likely to come out after an extended absence. They were interested in the first two seasons.

There were a lot of sources we looked at, but none of them said that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid would have a third season.

We haven’t heard something new about this 2 years. In January 2022, Season 2 came out. Now that it’s 2024, fans want to be given some good news. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was not canceled, so we can rest easy. There is still no news about a third season, though.

Between Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’s first two seasons, there was almost 5 years. We can guess that the time between seasons 3 and 4 will be the same. This suggests that season 3 could come out sometime in 2025 and 2026.

Miss kobayashi’s dragon maid season 3 : Cast

If the television show gets picked for a third season, the main voice actors will probably be back. Here they are:

Along with Kamui, Naganawa, and Maria

Ai, Yuuki, and Tooru are Izuku

Ito, Kobayashi, and Tamura

Quetzalcoatl was played by Minami and Takahashi.

E. Yuuki Takada plays Elma E.

Shouta, Kaori, Magatsuchi, Ishihara, and Ishihara

Yōichi Nakamura, Takiya, and Makoto

Miss kobayashi’s dragon maid season 3 : Trailer release

As of now, there is a trailer for Season 3, fans may become excited regarding Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid again through watching trailers for the show’s current season.

Miss kobayashi’s dragon maid season 3 : Storyline

Kobayashi is a normal woman that works as a programmer. She is the primary protagonist for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. It’s about herself preparing for work. At the moment she opens her front door to go to work, she is shocked to see a huge dragon sitting on the porch.

A big dragon sitting outside your house doesn’t happen very often. Today, though, the dragon turns in a cute girl clothed as an a maid as well as says that her title is Tohru.

The woman tells Tohru she’d found this dragon to the hills the night before, but she wasn’t fully awake at the time because she was drunk. The dragon stays in a different place.

Kobayashi then takes out the weapon that’s stuck in Tohru’s spine to get her to admire and trust him. Kobayashi doesn’t have her own place, so she asks Tohru to move in with her and work as a maid. For some reason, Tohru starts to like Kobayashi romantically.

Kobayashi loves having Tohru as her maid, but her weird personality scares her as well as gets her into trouble she didn’t mean to get into. Kobayashi doesn’t know that Tohru brings dragons along with other creatures into his door all the time because he lives there.

Another person who arrives at Kobayashi’s house is Kanna, a dragon. She tells her that Tohru has to return to the world that she left because she had been sent there. Kobayashi takes Tohru in the end.

Kobayashi feels like Kanna as well as Tohru have her new family, despite the fact that she didn’t ask over them. They are very important to her.

This was the last episode of Season 2 in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. It aired in January 2022 and was called “Japanese Hospitality.” In the last show for the second season in the anime, Kanna meets her long-time friend in New York who was on vacation in Tokyo.

In fact, they visit Akihabara together to play VR games and eat great street food. After that, Chloe’s day in Kanna and Riko is normal. Fireworks go off on top of Kobayashi’s apartment building to end the day.

How do I watch the show?

People all over the world are interested in seeing Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid yet don’t know how to get it or stream it. If you want to stream popular anime, Crunchyroll already has a lot of them. We know that your are able to view almost every episode of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid there was

To watch great animation including Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, all that you require is a Crunchyroll subscription. You can choose the amount that works for you.