Microsoft Flight Simulator, Closed Beta launched at the end of July

Microsoft announced that Flight Simulator will soon enter Closed Beta, specifically, the test phase will begin on July 30 only for a limited number of members enrolled in the Xbox Insider program.

On July 16th the developers will publish the Alpha version 5 (build 1.5.4.0) and will bring numerous technical improvements with the aim of preparing the game for the Closed Beta, therefore space for bug fixes and code optimizations, as well as greater support for dedicated peripherals.

In recent months the team has worked hard on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 with the aim of respecting the roadmap, despite the Coronavirus emergency. The current program is known until the end of July, the developers have not yet announced the plans for the following months but one updated roadmap could be published very soon.

Have you already looked at the requirements of Microsoft Flight Simulator? Check them carefully to find out if the Beta runs on your PC, remember that the game is still without a precise launch window, however difficult to expect a publication at the end of 2020.