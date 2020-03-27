Michel Hidalgo, the French coach of the 1984 Euro Cup, dies

Share it:

Michel Hidalgo, a former French coach of Spanish origin who led the French team to its first major international trophy, the 1984 Euro Cup, died this Thursday in Marseille, four days after having fulfilled the 87 years, confirmed the soccer union, of which he was president.

Sources from his environment quoted by local media indicated that the death had nothing to do with the coronavirus epidemic that is plaguing the world at the moment and pointed out that it is linked to a disease that had weakened him in recent years.

First as a player, member of the Stade de Reims He was led by Raymond Kopa, and then as coach, Hidalgo, the son of a Spanish metalworker exiled in France, became one of the most important faces in French football and one of his most respected voices.

Born in Leffrinckoucke (north), small but very talented, he started in Le Havre before making the jump to the Stade de Reims, with whom he reached the final of the first European Cup in history, which his team lost to Real Madrid by Alfredo di Stefano despite a goal of his (4-3). There he coincided with the legendary Kopa and also with coach Albert Batteux, who became his mentor.

The following year he signed for the Monaco, with whom he raised two other French leagues and two French Cups. In 1976, after a stint on the bench for the modest Menton, he was named coach, where he earned the most prestige.

France, with its own style

In front of bleus imposed an offensive and colorful vision of the game, which led the team to the semifinals of the World Cup in Spain 1982, where he fell in a dramatic penalty shootout against Germany.

Two years later, this time in his country, he conquered the Eurocup after beating Spain in the final marked by a huge mistake by goalkeeper Luis Arconada.

It was the consecration of a generation of footballers led by Michel Platini but in which there were also figures such as Alain Giresse, Jean Tigana, Bernard Genghini or Luis Fernandez, among others.

All of them and some other representatives of that fifth paid him last February a tribute in Marseille, knowing that his state of health had deteriorated.

His final stage

After lifting the European trophy, Hidalgo was hired by Bernard Tapie to direct the Olympique de Marseille, a negative experience, because he was convicted within the investigation into the club's accounts.

His trail also remained in the footballers' union movement, which he led between 1964 and 1969 and from which he was one of the architects of the creation of the European union FIFpro. From that platform, he promoted the elimination of lifetime contracts that until then had been in football and the introduction of temporary ones.

In recent years away from the front line of football, Hidalgo was still a widely heard voice of that sport. In 2006 he was commissioned by the Professional Soccer League to prepare a report that would football more attractive in his country and proposed that two points be given to each team in matches that ended in a draw with goals, to favor offensive play.