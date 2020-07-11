Entertainment

Marvel announces the next Venom crossover: the protagonist will be Knull

July 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
This December, Knull will star in a new crossover by authors Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. The series, titled King in Black, was revealed through a trailer released by Marvel Comics in the past few hours.

Cates expressed himself with the following statements about his new adventure:

"Compared to other events, this is the coolest, hevy metal, and closest thing to Chtulu horror I've ever worked on. I still can't believe Marvel is letting us write such a dark and scary story." .

Stegman then intervened adding:

"One of the things I'm most proud of in this series … is the creation of the Knull character. We have some really interesting and at the same time gruesome new designs in the pipeline, which we will reveal to you in the course of the story".

First appeared in the third issue of Venom, Knull is the creator of two alien races: the Klintar and the Exolons. The former are part of the same symbiotic family of Carnage and Venom, and in general of the majority of symbionts introduced into the Marvel universe.

Lately Knull has played the role of antagonist in Silver Surfer: Black, and at the end of the year we will see him in action in Web of Venom: Wraith, written by Donny Cates himself.

