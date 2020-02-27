Marc Márquez: "I smiled again and that is one of the secrets of being happy in a team"

Share it:

Brothers Marc and Alex Márquez, official pilots of the Repsol Honda team in the world championship of 2020 MotoGP, have been satisfied with how the trainings of preseason and they have confirmed their different aspirations for the campaign during the presentation in which they participated today in the Repsol headquarters in Madrid.

Marc said to be well of right shoulder. "Although it is giving more problems than normal because I got a nerve in the operation and that made the recovery deadlines have been extended but we are on track."

With four more years ahead of the contract, Marc explained his motivations for such a long contract by pointing out: "I was looking for a winning project and in the end, on both sides we wanted it to be a long contract and the idea came from Honda, I valued everything and at the level of project and feelings, from the heart, it was my priority. In Repsol Honda I feel at home, I am happy and we do not forget our goals but there was no other project so good for the next five years, neither in technical guarantees nor in anything and in the end the objective of both parties is to win " .

"I always look for one hundred percent and I am a perfectionist but it has been a difficult season because of the physical, although in Malaysia it was not bad but in Qatar those weak points appeared there. For that they are the preseason, to see what we have good and where The motorcycle is found and that made us more than one day leave the circuit too late to see what the problem was. We got it and smiled again and that is one of the secrets of being happy in a team and that in the end allowed us not to be so far from the rest of the teams, "Marc continued.

Hard preseason for Marc

On the pre-season training, Marc said: "This winter has been harder than last, the recovery time has been the same but last year I grew from the beginning and this year in the first month I went down. I had passive mobility but it does not activate and we saw that there was a damaged nerve and no matter how much you exercise it you get nothing and it was frustrating because it was increasingly difficult to move the arm. "

"It was hard but once I knew about the nerve, the recovery plan was changed and I made limited laps because the limit was set by the body and asked me to stop, so they didn't have to stop me much," Marc Márquez continued.

Brothers and companions

Regarding the presence of his brother and his possible continuity in the team, Marc Márquez He said: "Four years are many of the contract and it involves many factors although it gives you technical peace of mind, but at no time in that contract is the teammate's touch touched, I have never vetoed anyone, I've never imposed anyone on my side of the box and if Alex wants to continue there he will have to do it on his own merits, as until now and if he does not get it, then there will be another teammate, but he is old enough, with experience and speed to do his sports career but I focus on mine, in fighting for the world title for Repsol Honda. "

"Yes the phrase that the first opponent is the teammate always exists, but in this case it is a rookie and it comes with great desire but my goal is one and yours is a very different one, although there will come a day that we will fight for a win or for a title, hopefully, but for now we are going on different paths, "Marc said about the fact of telling with his brother Alex as a teammate