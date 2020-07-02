Mamba Out, the Kobe Bryant series that will come out after the success of The Last Dance

Share it:

The documentary series will premiere on July 5

The Last Dance set a trend. The extraordinary documentary series on the golden age of Chicago Bulls and its maximum exponent, Michael Jordan, opened the way to another production, which will feature Kobe Bryant, who passed away last January in a tragic plane crash.

The striking thing is the material can be seen from next July 5 through the official accounts of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube of ClutchPoints, the production company that made the documentary.

According to an official statement from the audiovisual company, the story will focus on the NBA title that the star of Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 season.

The series, titled Mamba out, will have eight episodes and will come after the resounding success of Last Dance, which had as its protagonist Michael Jordan and his classmates Chicago Bulls in the nineties.

One of the central axes of the documentary goes through the consecration of 2010, when Los Angeles Lakers they beat Boston Celtics. Among others, Spanish Pau Gasol and the Americans Metta World Peace and Derek Fisher They will tell intimacies of what that feat meant.

Bryant He is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA along the history. He participated in 18 editions of the Game of stars during their 20 years of career in Los Angeles Lakers, where he debuted in season 1996-1997, with 71 games played.

In addition, he obtained five rings in the nba (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010) and was twice distinguished as the "Most Valuable Player" (MVP) in different endings played for The Lakers.

Bryant, processed in 2003 for a violation -he got an out-of-court settlement-, died on January 26 in a plane crash with one of his daughters, Gianna, and seven other people, in a helicopter that ran from Orange -where the Bryant family lived- until Thousand Oak.

Episode schedule:

Episode 1: July 5

Episode 2: July 8

Episode 3: July 12

Episode 4: July 15

Episode 5: July 19

Episode 6: july 22

Episode 7: July 26

Episode 8: July 29

