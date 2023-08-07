Maleficent 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American fantasy movie Maleficent 3 was made by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie’s script was written by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster, and it is directed by Joachim Rnning. It is a follow-up to Maleficent, and Angelina Jolie is back in the lead role.

In addition to reprising their roles from the first movie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville do as well.

Harris Dickinson takes Brenton Thwaites’ place, while Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Michelle Pfeiffer join the ensemble as brand-new characters.

Despite several rumors that a threequel was located the works back in 2021, Disney has not made any declarations about a third film.

There is always a chance that it may happen because the House of Mouse has not explicitly denied that it’s taking place.

Angelina Jolie said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast in September 2021: “I love playing Maleficent; she’s like mine alter ego.” Angelina Jolie clearly appears eager for a sequel.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil may not have outperformed the first film in theaters, but it still brought in close to $500 million globally. That kind of money will probably be sufficient for Disney to continue the plot.

It seems sense to assume that Disney aims to continue the momentum with further “Sleeping Beauty” films since the two films create a really amazing fantasy realm centered on the titular characters.

The 1991 animated picture Beauty and the Beast’s screenwriter Linda Woolverton provided the script for the first movie, which was produced by Robert Stromberg.

At the time of its release, the movie earned the fourth-highest sum of money and garnered unfavorable reviews. Additionally, it became Jolie’s most lucrative movie.

A Disney movie called Maleficent is based on the story’s villain from The Sleeping Beauty. Angelina Jolie performed the lead role, while Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville all had supporting parts.

The 1991 animated picture Beauty and the Beast’s screenwriter Linda Woolverton provided the script for the first movie, which was handled by Robert Stromberg.

At the moment of its release, the movie earned the fourth-highest sum of money and garnered unfavorable reviews. Additionally, it became Jolie’s most lucrative movie.

Maleficent 3 Release Date

Maleficent’s first installment was revealed and debuted on May 30, 2014. The remaining information will be made public in the next years. On October 18, 2019, Maleficent’s second installment was made available.

Disney hasn’t made any announcements about a third movie, despite repeated reports that one was in production for 2021. Sadly, it is yet unknown if Maleficent will appear in a third installment.

Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required. Additionally, the movie’s production company hasn’t given it the go-ahead in writing yet.

However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a third season and suggested possible plotlines.

Maleficent 3 Cast

Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville will all be part of the cast of Maleficent 3 if it is renewed.

Maleficent 3 Trailer

Maleficent 3 Plot

The movie series has not been given a third installment on Disney+. Since there are little data available about the third installment of Maleficent, we can only draw certain conclusions about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off with the previous chapter in the future one. Maleficent has guarded and protected the kingdom for the last five centuries since King Stefan’s death, while Aurora has served as the Moors’ queen.

Despite her aid, Maleficent is not well-liked in Prince Phillip’s native realm of Olstead, which lies close by. The raven and friend of Maleficent, Diaval, overhear Phillip asking Aurora to wed him.

Maleficent expresses opposition to the union when he informs her about it, but Aurora promises to refute her. Phillip’s parents, King John as well as Queen Ingrith, plan a secret banquet.

Maleficent keeps her composure as Ingrith mockingly brings up King Stefan’s dying and the sleeping spell that was previously put on Aurora.

She states categorically that Maleficent killed the two human fairies who were last seen in close proximity to the Moors.

John is severely retaliated against and looks to be cursed by Maleficent as she ignores their motherly bond, causing John to quickly fall asleep.

Five years before the conclusion of the first movie, the second movie picks up. Aurora, a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty, has succeeded King Stefan as Queen over the Moors upon his death.

She want to wed Prince Philip, but Queen Ingrith despises the Moors, her fairy culture, and Maleficent in particular.

The development of the endangered but powerful fairy race known to humans as Dark Fey is another storyline that is present.

In the sequel, Maleficent emerges as the protagonist while Queen Ingrith assumes the role of antagonist. The story has a happy conclusion with Maleficent going back to the realm of the Dark Fey and Aurora and Philip living happily ever after.

But in order to bring back Maleficent as the antagonist or find a new enemy to dominate the screen as the two before it strong characters did, fresh problems must be developed for the third movie. The lifestyles of the married royals who have children will be the main subject.

The Moors’ animals are brought to a chapel by Queen Ingrith, who uses Aurora’s wedding to her son Prince Phillip as an excuse to lock them all inside while Gerda releases the poison.

She is unaware that the evil fairy Borra is spearheading an attack on the Ulstead realm. Rapidly, a conflict breaks out.

The marriage of Aurora and Phillip, which unites the Moors’ realm of Ulstead and Borra’s kingdom of Borra, results in Maleficent transforming the Queen into a goat.