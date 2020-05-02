Share it:

Lucifer Season 5 Delayed due to Pandemic

People exiting while coronavirus lockdown happened, many OTT platforms have decreased their subscription fee. People are starting paying for web platform subscription. They wait for the upcoming favorite season and want to binge-watch them. Lucifer Season 5 is one of them; people are eagerly waiting for the Lucifer Season 5. For all die-hard fans of Lucifer, they have to wait for some time for Season 5.

Lucifer Season 5 release date has been delayed. Lucifer is the American Television Series. The first season of Lucifer has been released in 2016. Till now they renewed three times, and Season 5 is also confirmed but it goes late on Television. People expect Season 5 in January or February; due to pandemic, they can’t do anything in spite of waiting for some more time.

People who love Lucifer know Lucifer Morningstar. He is the beautiful angel who cast for the show. For Lord of the Hell, the Devil was cast but he looks bored and cold. In Millennia he resigned for the post and then he thrones out his father and cast off for the Kingdom. In Los Angeles, he runs his own Nightclub named “Lux”

In the story of Lucifer, He involved in the Murder Case. He fights the case with his Detective Chloe Decker. They invited to consultancy named LAPD. The entire Series is aerial and demonic dangers. At the same time, Lucifer and Chloe Come back to Los Angeles. After so long they saw each other and they look happy to back in the home place.

If Season 5 is delayed, then how long time the audience has to wait to watch Lucifer Season 5? The exact date of Season 5 has not declared yet, but it might be possible that Lucifer Season 5 will be released on May 2020. But we have to wait till further notice from Official announcement because this pandemic affects a lot to the world. Earlier, Co-star of Lucifer Season 5 tweet and said that they are on the halfway of shooting and then Coronavirus pandemic comes into the picture so, they have to pause all their work. Season 5 will be featured in the Netflix.

The cast of the Lucifer Season 5

With few changes, all cast returns in the Lucifer Season 5. Tom Ellis will play Lucifer Morningstar. Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, They are the main leading cast. Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice, D. B. Woodside as Amenities, and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin are the main supportive role of the Lucifer Season 5.

