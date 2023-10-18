Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 64 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

High Tide The situation will deteriorate in Twilight Chapter 55 when obsession and need converge.

Taeju had developed an obsession with the weak Kim, who wasn’t making every effort to maintain their way of life.

When the financial target was preparing to commit suicide alongside his younger sibling, Kim was first just a throwaway to him.

He caught the pair in the act and made Kim repay all the money his parents had forced him to carry.

But as the plot develops, Taeju’s demeanor dramatically changes as his tough veneer begins to crack.

Because items were so simple to obtain and this employment allowed him to engage in violence, he had always considered them as his playthings.

Even though this didn’t work with him, he began to soften more and more he grew to know him.

And as time went on, he developed an attachment to the weak bottom and desired his presence in his life immediately and forever.

There are various names for Low Tide in the Dusk, including “Night by the Sea,” “Night by the Water,” “Waterside Night,” etc. It is a boy-love manhwa that Euja wrote and illustrated.

The manga was first serialized in 2021, and Boomtoon is presently the publisher. Kim Euihyun, the protagonist of the tale, is preparing to escape his dismal life.

Euihyun has come to the conclusion that he no longer wants to live and is emotionless. He owes a ton of money and has no prospects for the future.

After reflecting about it for some time, Euihyun drowns himself by being carried away by the waves of the sea.

Except for the youngster he was caring for, he had no remorse about taking his own life. He brings the boy because he believes that leaving her behind would just make him suffer more.

Someone pulls him away from the darkness towards the seaside just as he is going to be carried out by the ocean waves.

The person who saved Euihyun was Taeju, who also gave him a place to stay, money to settle his obligations, and a job so he could support himself.

Twilight’s Low Tide is quickly approaching, and as the tale keeps moving forward with increasing tension, readers are eager to find out what is in store for them.

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 64 Release Date

The much awaited release of Low Tide in Twilight’s 64th chapter will shortly put an end to the waiting. That is correct! This week, on October 22, 2023, The Low Tide, Chapter 64 of the Twilight Saga, will be published.

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 64 Trailer

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 64 Plot

The decision to end his life has already been made by Kim Euihyun. He has lost all feeling.

His future is not looking good. He holds his lone savior on his arms as he glances into the night.

It will finish eventually. However, someone pulls him out of the pitch-black area beside the sea. Euihyun’s only possession is a mountain of debt, until Taeju intervened to save her.

Now, Taeju desires to provide Euihyun with money, a home, and a job in order to help him get out of his problem.

What does Taeju, who can’t abide Eui Hyun’s stench, demand in return? Could Taeju ultimately rouse Euihyun from his never-ending sleep?

The protagonist of this tale is an adult male who frequently considers passing away. He is always bothered by these ideas. He has nothing left, so he gives up and ends his life.

When he feels like it, he kills himself. Taeju returns him. Taeju puts Euihyun in his car and claims he still has money to pay.

Taeju inquires about the child’s father thinking it is his child. Taeju claims that because of Euihyun’s conversational style with him, they can communicate like old friends.

After taking Euihyun’s money, he declared that this was okay. Sahyeok hit Euihyun for asking him to return the item after accusing him of being impolite.

According to him, Euihyun is already agitated about a few dollars even though he just returned home. According to Sahyeok, he needed the funds and used it.

High Tide Taeju loses everything and falls in to his insecurities his obsession with Kim in Twilight, chapter 54.

The idea of him leaving and returning to a life which wouldn’t have any cause to see him made him sick to his stomach.

High Tide Chapter 55 of Twilight will detail the deed that was done as well as Kim’s recovery from the new burden that was thrust upon him. The issue of money won’t arise.

He won’t have to fret about his younger brother’s future because things are only now beginning to feel normal. But if this comes to pass, he’ll spend all of his days in torment.

Kim rarely responds when he is insulted and only thinks when things become really bad, however this time he must make a decision.

If he does nothing to stop the pregnancy, they will be forced to deal with repercussions that he could never have foreseen.

Due to this, he has already hurt a number of his close friends, and unless he makes a brave choice now, the cycle will not end. But given how miserable his life already is, it won’t come as a surprise if they do.

He then made the decision to exert himself onto Kim one final time in order to ensure that Kim remains reliant on him despite everything. He will be as tough as he can be, and have a meek bottom pregnant.