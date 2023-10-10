Love to Hate You Season 2 Release Date: Will there be Another Season?

On February 10th, Netflix unveiled the Korean romantic comedy Love to Hate You, and many users immediately began watching. Most viewers have probably finished the first season by now, and they’re probably wondering if there will be a second. You’ve found the perfect place, as we’ve covered everything there is to understand about a second season of Love to Hate You.

Kim Jeong-kwon helmed the South Korean Netflix original Love to Hate You, with writing by Choi Soo-young. In addition, Bingo Works was responsible for making the show. This piece addresses the question of whether the Netflix K-drama Love to Hate You will return for a second season.

Love to Hate You Season 2 Renewal Status

The web drama Love to Hate You is not yet officially renewed for a second season as of this writing. It’s unlikely that the popular drama will be revived for a second season after the way the first one concluded.

There has been no announcement regarding a second season of the show. Love to Hate You may not be as long-running as other Netflix original K-dramas, but it seems likely that it will be renewed for a second season.

There has been no confirmation from the creators of the online series, but there is a chance that the K-drama may be revived for a second season.

Love to Hate You Season 2 Release Date

Allow yourself to fall in love on Valentine’s Day. Meet Yeo Mi-ran, a lawyer who puts all of her faith in the law and practicalities, and Teo Yoo, an actor who is a master at keeping his feelings to himself. Their paths do tend to diverge as much as possible, but when they do meet, there isn’t much excitement. There are growing accusations, punches, and kicks.

The first episode of Love to Hate You season 1 will air on February 10, 2023. There may be no official word yet on Season 2, but we see no reason to doubt it. The producers have already published a trailer that has convinced everyone that this show is here to stay. The second season of Love to Hate You will premiere sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. Hopefully, we’ll have more information about the release date shortly.

Love to Hate You Story

The dynamic between a suspicious man and a woman who dislikes losing to men is adversarial. They come to deeply value one other’s company. There is only a fine line separating love and hatred, as the ancient adage says, and love ultimately overcomes sexism.

Love to Hate You Cast

Kim Ok-vin as Yeo Mi-ran

Teo Yoo as Nam Kang-ho

Kim Ji-hoon as Do Won-jun

Go Won-hee as Shin Na-eun

Lee Joo-bin as Oh Se-na

Kim Sung-ryung as Choi Soo-jin

Song Ji-woo as Hwang Ji-ye

Han Seo-jun as Yoon Sang-seop

Choi Yoon-so as Grace

Jeon Shin-hwan as Lee Jin-seo

Kim Ye-ryeong as Kim Eun-hee

Kim Do-yeon as drama series director

Jo Seung-hee as Kim Ji-woo

Tak Aeon as a stuntman

Love to Hate You Season 2 Plot

This, of course, is dependent on the first season. A trailer is all we have to go on, but it should be more than enough to figure out what happens in Season 2. We’re already hooked thanks to the punches and fun, the prospective sparks, and the competent characters, right?

Yeo Mi-ran, a lawyer, and Nam Kang-ho, an actor, will be presented to viewers in the first season. Neither of them trusts easily or believes in love. For those familiar with K-dramas, you know that the second season of Love to Hate You hinges on the events of the first. The second season, we think, will see our main protagonists giving way to their feelings for one another.

Where to watch Love to Hate You?

You can see it now on Netflix. You’ll need a Netflix account to stream it.

Love to Hate You Season 1 Rating

To learn how well a show performed, ratings are crucial. The IMDb user rating for Love to Hate You is 7.9 out of 10.

Love to Hate You Season 1 Review

The show opens with a look at the protagonists and how their terrible interactions with members of the opposite sex have led them to believe stereotypes about all humans. They are too scared to trust anyone, so they keep their guard up.

The show focused mostly on feminist topics, however, it lacked nuance and stuck with the tired tropes of a “strong and self-sustaining” female protagonist. An antiquated and feeble attempt to illustrate women’s empowerment is made by making the main character “different” from the other women. In 2023, it’s not smart to make the women the bad guys on purpose.

From the pilot episode to the final credits, there is never a dull moment in this show. With the return of the romantic comedy, this show is perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for a series to binge-watch, this is an excellent choice.

The Love to Hate You streaming TV show from South Korea has captured the attention of viewers. Kim Ok-vin and Teo Yoo star in this Bingo Works production, which was directed by Kim Jung-Kwon. Netflix has made no statement regarding the show’s renewal for a second season.

In the event that Love to Hate You receives a second season order from Netflix, Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Kang-ho may end up sharing an apartment. A number of new faces have been cast in Season 2; the debut season is now streaming on Netflix.