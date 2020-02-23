Levante a Verissimo speaks of history with Diodato and confesses that he has a new love

Share it:

After the end of the relationship with Diodato and experience a Sanremo 2020 singer Levante decided to tell a very true, where he confessed (surprisingly) to have a new one fiance. Guest on Saturday 22 February of the Canale 5 program conducted by Silvia Toffanin, the Sicilian artist (whose real name is Claudia Lagona) spoke the first time about his professional and private life, which is usually very private, and revealed a curiosity regarding his performance during the first evening of the Sanremo festival, where she had appeared particularly rigid and restrained. "Many asked me if I had back pain or if something had fallen on the ground, but in reality the top I was wearing started to slide down, so I had to hold it up with my arms"Admitted the singer of amused Everything will be fine, which thus averted the risk of ending up with a wardrobe malfunction on the Ariston stage.

Levante with Silvia Toffanin, the conductor of Verissimo to whom the singer told of a new love. Mediaset

Levante a Verissimo speaks of his father and his stage name

During his interview with very true Levante spoke about his happy childhood and the death of his father (to whom he dedicated the song Till death do Us part, which speaks of the romantic love story between her parents), which occurred when she was only 9 years old and 'thanks to which' she establishes a very strong bond with her mother and her three older brothers. In 2001 the singer 's family I do not care he moved to Turin, where Claudia began to take her first steps in the world of music, becoming in all respects Levante. A nickname that takes her far away and was born almost by chance in 1998 thanks to the brilliant intuition of a friend of the time who, in honor of the main character of the Leonardo Pieraccioni film The Cyclone, start calling it 'Levante'.

Levante, Diodato and the new boyfriend

The hottest and most awaited theme, however, obviously concerned thelove and the current sentimental situation of Levante, who (surprisingly) admitted that he was no longer single for a few months, however, reducing the absolute silence about the identity of the new partner. "It's nice to be in love, love doesn't have to be tiring"Explained the 32-year-old singer, who, as everyone now knows, was engaged for two years with her colleague Antonio Diodato, winner of Sanremo 2020. Levante was in fact competing in the Sanremo 2020 festival with the song Tiki Bom Bom (ranked 12th) while Diodato with Make noise, a song that led him to win the singing festival and that is said to have written for his ex Levante, who categorically denies that she is the inspiring muse of the piece: "In an interview, he ran away that maybe this song was also for me but I don't think that's the way it is. I believe that in a feeling many things can be brought together, even the freshest experiences. There may probably be an emotion dedicated to me too, but it's not for me that song"Said Levante who, in spite of the ex, in his new album Magmamemoria he wrote a piece just for Diodato entitled Antonio.

"This is a beautiful love song that I wrote when we were still together. I wasn't afraid to mention his name and I like the fact that it's a very immediate song where I say 'Antonio you know it very well, I like you". A full-blown declaration that written by Levante to Diodato who now, although they are no longer together, still seem to be linked by a deep feeling of affection, esteem and friendship. "I am delighted that Antonio has reached the podium at the Sanremo Festival, I am happy that Italy has applauded him because he is a songwriter who deserves the success he is having. For the rest we are friends, we respect each other very much even if things have not gone well between us", Levante admitted with enormous tranquility, suggesting that he had no grudge against the ex.

