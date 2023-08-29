Lego Masters Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Originally scheduled to premiere upon May 31, 2022, this season of “Lego Masters” has been moved to Fox’s autumn schedule.

Fans have waited all summer, but the immensely entertaining and inventive reality television competition begins on Wednesday, September 21.

For some individuals, it’s not just a pastime; it’s serious business. LEGO Masters is an opportunity for brick devotees to demonstrate their extraordinary construction abilities and compete in the LEGO trophy along with the title of LEGO Master.

LEGO Masters depends on the same-named British television series. The US adaptation of this program has now outlasted the original by two seasons.

Each challenge is assisted by presenter Will Arnett and a team of professional constructors. There will be both victory and defeat, as well as numerous extremely interesting LEGO creations.

Fox’s LEGO Masters season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to air. Following a scheduling mix-up caused by MLB, the renowned reality competition series is returned to its regular air time.

After missing the previous episode due to a baseball contest, the sixth episode of the program broadcast on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Now, just three days later, LEGO Masters will return with a brand-new episode on November 9 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, exclusively on Fox.

As the first episode from the newest season aired on the September 21st, an increasing number of individuals are inquiring how to catch LEGO Masters Season 3 on Fox TV in India. This is due to the fact that Lego Masters airs on FOX, which is not available in India.

Lego Masters Season 3 Release Date

The ten-episode first season of Lego Masters premiered on Fox on February 5, 2020, and concluded on April 15, 2020.

The program has been nominated for numerous awards, including Critics’ Choice, Real TV Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, and more.

In light of this, the show’s creators have renewed it for a second season, which premiered on June 1, 2021, and concluded twelve episodes later on September 14, 2021.

Lego Masters was renewed for a third season in December 2021, which premiered in September.

The premieres of the first three episodes of Lego Masters Season 3 occurred between September 21 and October 5, 2022.

Between October 12 and October 26, 2022, the remaining three episodes will be released. However, the precise episode count for Lego Masters Season 3 has not yet been revealed by the producers.

Lego Masters Season 3 Cast

Lego Masters is one of these programs because, as we all know, reality competitions lack set cast members. Nevertheless, the assessors and presenter remain unchanged.

Will Arnett reprises his role as host, and Jaime Berard, Amy Corbett, as well as Chris Pratt return as judges, as in previous seasons.

Lego Masters Season 3 Trailer

Lego Masters Season 3 Plot

The program features groups comprised of two Building-building competitors who are challenged to construct whatever possible from Lego pieces based on a particular theme and time limit.

The creations went out by organizer Will Arnett and the Lego Group’s Amt Corbett and Jamie Berard, who served as the jury.

The victor is proclaimed alongside the loser, with the respective explanations provided. In addition to removing the losing team, the jury also provides guidance whereas the teams construct something.

The finest one receives the golden brick who is able to be used in additional tasks after the construct period, and if they are unsure about their piece, they can proceed to the next one.

While they utilize the Golden Brick to feed immunity, it remains available as a reward for future challenges.

The competition culminates with the top teams competing for $100,000 in prize money, the title of Lego Master, along with the Lego Masters trophy.

Judging continues to be subjective, but objective criteria must exist. The victor of a Lego-building contest would be the contestant whose construct was the largest, most intricate, and most visually appealing overall.

The victors of Season 1 should not have advanced into the final round in my opinion, and Season 2 has been made more of the same; I frequently fast-forward through the segments to get to the constructions because I find listening to the judges monotonous.

If you hold a competition in which participants have to build a skyscraper and the victor is not the tallest, most ornately decorated structure, you have just embarrassed yourselves.

The contestants attended the program in order to learn why to build distinctive Lego creations.

Therefore, this is how they should be evaluated. Their accounts are entertaining, but their Lego creations are up to you to evaluate.

Fans will never cease seeking out spoilers for their beloved television series. Fans of the Lego Masters series are also becoming agitated and want to understand what happens in Episodes 14 and 15.

Two teams of LEGO devotees compete with an infinite number of possibilities and an infinite supply about LEGO bricks.

Throughout the competition, host actor Will Arnett and expert evaluators encourage amateur builders, introduce extraordinary challenges, and evaluate their creations.