Kris Jenner predicts who will be the next of her daughters to have a baby

Kris Jenner has attended the Ellen DeGeneres program and has predicted who will be the next Kardashian to have a baby.

The birth rate in the clan Kardashian He is always ‘in crescendo’, a ‘baby boom’ who has been planning on the family since 2009 Kourtney and Scott Disick had Mason Dash. Later, throughout the decade, Kris Jenner He saw the birth of nine other babies from all of his children, except Kendall Jenner – who has made his flagship single. But what will be the next to call the stork again? Stop your bets because Kris, mother and family manager, has dared to predict what will be the next of her daughters (or her son) to take the step. And believe us, what the matriarch dictates, is fulfilled.

As he confessed during his last appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres program, the one that probably has the most ballots to become a mother again is Kourtney – who has had three offspring previously – although Kylie, who only gave birth to the omnipotent Stormi. To add more intrigue to the matter, he added: "Or maybe Kendall …".

The point is that Kylie's presence in said ‘maternal ranking’ was enough for Ellen to ask him about the always ambiguous relationship he has with his ex, Travis Scott, with whom he theoretically broke his relationship last October. Kris, like the rest of the planet, is unaware of the type of bond that unites both stars today:

"I don't know if they are together, but I do know they form an excellent team."

Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see if Kendall decides to take the step of being a mother, if Kourtney expands the family nucleus or if Stormi stops being an only child. Meanwhile, we leave you with a video that shows the evolution of the older sister over the last few years.