Entertainment

Kris Jenner predicts who will be the next of her daughters to have a baby

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Kris Jenner has attended the Ellen DeGeneres program and has predicted who will be the next Kardashian to have a baby.
  • The Kardashian hairdresser has told us how he is going to wear his hair in 2020

    The birth rate in the clan Kardashian He is always ‘in crescendo’, a ‘baby boom’ who has been planning on the family since 2009 Kourtney and Scott Disick had Mason Dash. Later, throughout the decade, Kris Jenner He saw the birth of nine other babies from all of his children, except Kendall Jenner – who has made his flagship single. But what will be the next to call the stork again? Stop your bets because Kris, mother and family manager, has dared to predict what will be the next of her daughters (or her son) to take the step. And believe us, what the matriarch dictates, is fulfilled.

    As he confessed during his last appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres program, the one that probably has the most ballots to become a mother again is Kourtney – who has had three offspring previously – although Kylie, who only gave birth to the omnipotent Stormi. To add more intrigue to the matter, he added: "Or maybe Kendall …".

    The point is that Kylie's presence in said ‘maternal ranking’ was enough for Ellen to ask him about the always ambiguous relationship he has with his ex, Travis Scott, with whom he theoretically broke his relationship last October. Kris, like the rest of the planet, is unaware of the type of bond that unites both stars today:

    "I don't know if they are together, but I do know they form an excellent team."

    Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see if Kendall decides to take the step of being a mother, if Kourtney expands the family nucleus or if Stormi stops being an only child. Meanwhile, we leave you with a video that shows the evolution of the older sister over the last few years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.