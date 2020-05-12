Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Is Everything Fine Between Read About It Here!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just like the rest of the people in the country, our favorite couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living together in isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the world is facing a disastrous situation with the outburst of the Coronavirus that has taken millions of lives. Among this, the couple is enjoying their quality time together.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kimberly Kardashian is currently in love with Kanye West, the American rapper. The couple has been the main attraction of gossip for quite a long time. There is a huge fanbase of the American media personality and Kanye West. But fans and followers are going to be sad reading the updates about the couple. It is disappointing to know that everything is not fine between the couple, Kim and Kanye. The duo is now facing several marital issues due to which their love life begins fading out.

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Not Happy Together?

According to the sources, both the partners are keeping a distance between one another even though living under the same roof. Kim is staying at one corner end of the house while West stays at another. The sources confirm that the couple is having several arguments and furious fights due to several marital issues.

Kim is now losing her cool side of moving on and working consistently due to the quarantine days. She is now spending much time with her kids and family. The reports are that Kim is angry about Kanye not taking family responsibilities seriously. This matter is what pisses them off to explode in more arguments and fights.

It is not the first time the couple is arguing and fighting with one another. Last month, their quarrel was all about Kanye not caring about Kim Kardashian at all. But every couple has their ups and downs right?

The last thing that every follower will want is their relationship breaking apart. Fans are hoping that their fights get over soon as they want to see the lovely couple back on together. Let us hope that everything is back to normal.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Is Everything Fine Between Read About It Here!! was last modified: by

Share it: