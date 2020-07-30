Entertainment

Kate Winslet soon on Disney Plus: the actress will give the voice to a horse!

July 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
Among the most recent projects announced by Disney + there is the supernatural comedy Spooked, but also what is called a "contemporary adaptation" of Black Beauty, Anna Sewell's novel dated 1877 and already become a film in 1994. title horse will be Kate Winslet.

In this version, in fact, Black Beauty it will be a girl, and the story will take place today, and in the United States instead of in England.

The official synopsis, which Disney + published in a note, reads: "Black Beauty is one mustang born free in the American West. When captured and taken away by her family, her story is intertwined with that of the seventeen year old Jo Green, who like you suffers from the loss of your parents. Between the two gradually develops a bond founded on love, on respect and mutual healing from pain. "

Jo Green will be played by Mackenzie Foy, previously seen in The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms and in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The new film adaptation of Black Beauty, which is expected to stream on Disney + later this year, is written and directed by Ashley Avis.

For other insights on Kate Winslet, we refer to the five best performances of the actress who reached world fame thanks to Titanic.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

