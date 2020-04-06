Kakushigoto makes his debut and the first episode already makes the secrets behind the title stand out

Share it:

The spring season has seen the closure of important souls like My Hero Academia season 4 but, inevitably, it will also give way to new stories. In addition to the awaited reboot of Digimon Adventure arriving on Crunchyroll, it has made its debut a few days too Kakushigoto.

Koji Kumeta's manga, Kakushigoto, has been published in Monthly Shonen Magazine since December 4, 2015. The mangaka is already famous for Sayonara Zetsubo-sensei, who had also received an anime and some special episodes, and returns to tell stories in animated format.

Kakushigoto made his anime debut on April 2, presenting us with a comedy full of obscene features. And from the first episode you can guess the true nature of the title, based on a mangaka parent who draws dirty manga and who can absolutely not make the young daughter Hime discover the truth.

As explained by Otakucalendarjp in the tweet below, the title "Kakushigoto" has multiple meanings. In addition to tracing the name of the protagonist Kakushi Goto, you can extrapolate the various hiragana to form multiple titles:

Kaku means "drawing", shigoto means "work", by combining the two we get "drawing work" and therefore the reference to mangaka;

Kakushi instead means "to hide", while goto is "things", therefore choosing this combination you get a translatable title as "hidden things".

Koji Kumeta's play on words therefore allows a double interpretation and according to some there is some autobiographical detail, as shown by the second part of the tweet where the Kakushigoto's character does not scruple to draw naked as did the real mangaka. Have you already seen the first episode of Kakushigoto?