Entertainment

Kakushigoto makes his debut and the first episode already makes the secrets behind the title stand out

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The spring season has seen the closure of important souls like My Hero Academia season 4 but, inevitably, it will also give way to new stories. In addition to the awaited reboot of Digimon Adventure arriving on Crunchyroll, it has made its debut a few days too Kakushigoto.

Koji Kumeta's manga, Kakushigoto, has been published in Monthly Shonen Magazine since December 4, 2015. The mangaka is already famous for Sayonara Zetsubo-sensei, who had also received an anime and some special episodes, and returns to tell stories in animated format.

Kakushigoto made his anime debut on April 2, presenting us with a comedy full of obscene features. And from the first episode you can guess the true nature of the title, based on a mangaka parent who draws dirty manga and who can absolutely not make the young daughter Hime discover the truth.

As explained by Otakucalendarjp in the tweet below, the title "Kakushigoto" has multiple meanings. In addition to tracing the name of the protagonist Kakushi Goto, you can extrapolate the various hiragana to form multiple titles:

READ:  Stranger Things' Season 4: Is Eleven the Show's Next Villain?
  • Kaku means "drawing", shigoto means "work", by combining the two we get "drawing work" and therefore the reference to mangaka;
  • Kakushi instead means "to hide", while goto is "things", therefore choosing this combination you get a translatable title as "hidden things".

Koji Kumeta's play on words therefore allows a double interpretation and according to some there is some autobiographical detail, as shown by the second part of the tweet where the Kakushigoto's character does not scruple to draw naked as did the real mangaka. Have you already seen the first episode of Kakushigoto?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.