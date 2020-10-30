Jujutsu Kaisen: The fifth episode of the animated series is available on Crunchyroll

The usual weekly Friday appointment with the serie animata di Jujutsu Kaisen has finally arrived. Animated by the TOHO Animation studio, the fifth episode is now available for free streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll premium users can finally take a look at the quinto episodio di Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most promising anime of this fall season. With the arrival of this new installment, the fourth episode is now available for free for all users.

Entitled “The earthly manifestation of the cursed womb – Part 2”, the fifth episode of the animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen continues the events narrated in the last episode. In the preview available on Crunchyroll, Yuji seems to have trouble coming to his senses, leaving room for his evil alter-ego. After leaving the place of the mission, Sukuna tears his heart, taking the life of Itadori hostage, who in this way will no longer be able to replace him. Furthermore, Sukuna appropriates another finger, leaving Fushiguro flabbergasted. And you are following the animated series based on the work of Gege Akutami? How will this disturbing situation be resolved? While the animated series is just starting, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has surpassed 10 million printed copies. But in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen one of the protagonists is in critical condition.