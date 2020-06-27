JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, a fan draws the encounter between Jolyne and Jotaro

Share it:

Long-time fans manga by Hirohiko Araki I'm waiting for the official announcement of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, in the meantime they are engaged in the creation of cosplay and works inspired by the history of the Joestar family. Here is a drawing that went viral on Twitter.

As all fans of the saga know, the sixth part of the story follows the events of Jolyne Kujo, daughter of one of the most popular fans, Jotaro Kujo. The relationship between the two is not the best, especially because of Jotaro's numerous absences. The user @ Merhos1 therefore decided to share his fan art with his fans, which shows us the protagonist of Stone Ocean together with Jotaro, both ready to punch their opponent. As you can see at the bottom of the news, the tweet has had considerable success among fans of the manga, receiving more than 23 thousand likes and over five thousand comments, to impress fans is the style of the image, which seems to be taken directly from an episode of the anime.

To accompany the tweet there is a simple word: "Now", which is pronounced by Jotaro and Jolyne when they are about to unleash their stands against their opponents. If you have already read all the volumes of the Stone Ocean manga, we recommend you to see this amateur animation of a famous clash of Le Bizzarre JoJo Adventures: Stone Ocean.