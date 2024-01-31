Jinx Chapter 48 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

In recent years, Jinx, Chapter forty-eight Manhwas has gained significant traction, surpassing the borders of Japan and increasingly permeating other countries. It is unsurprising that manhwa have gained more popularity, considering that each chapter is brimming with incredibly captivating tales.

Jinx is a manga series that has garnered significant acclaim owing to its extensive running time and the successful conclusion of 47 chapters thus far. Jinx is a BL the manhwa that has amassed an immense following among readers, who anticipate the publication of each subsequent chapter with great anticipation.

At this time, Jinx devotees are eagerly awaiting the publication of chapter 48; however, despite countless hours of online research, they continue to be unaware of the precise release date. Regarding the expected publication date for Jinx Chapter 48, we shall deliberate on all available information, including any potential leak discussions.

Jinx Chapter 48 Release Date

Since the release schedule to each chapter of Jinx has already been disclosed by the developers, the release date is fortunately certain. Chapter 48 of Jinx is expected to be published on February 22, 2024, signifying the impending arrival of the most recent installment.

Jinx Chapter 48 : Time zone

British Summer Time, BST: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 04:00 BST

Eastern Time, ET: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 23:00 EDT

Australian Central Time, ACT: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 12:30 ACST

Pacific Time, PT: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 20:00 PDT

Central Time, CT: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 22:00 CDT

Japan Standard Time, JST: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 12:00 JST

Korea Standard Time, KST: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 12:00 KST

India Standard Time, IST: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 08:30 IST

Singapore: Thursday, 22 Feb 2024 at 11:00 SGT

Jinx Chapter 48 : Trailer release

Jinx Chapter 48 : Storyline

In the previous chapter of Jinx, Chapter 46, Jinx detailed his confrontation via the organization that sought to seize him. Jinx discovered that he does not possess the ability to foresee the future alone, and that specific individuals are attempting to capitalize on his prowess for personal benefit. Moreover, he came to the realization that his authority is finite and that he might shortly lose it.

To commence the chapter, Jinx was apprehended and transported to the organization’s headquarters. He came into contact with Dr. Lee, the leader of the organization, who described himself as an idealist and a scientist. Dr. Lee elaborated that he had devoted a substantial amount of time to studying Jinx’s power in an effort to build a new global order.

He claimed that his having a device with the ability to alter fate and create an alternative reality was crucial in revealing humanity’s destiny. Furthermore, he disclosed that he was in control of a collective of forward-thinking dreamers whose had been observing the visions and actions of Jinx.

Subsequently, Dr. Lee presented Jinx with a video depicting organization members assaulting his companions. He asserted that he had foreseen Jinx’s endeavor to save them and had consequently set him up for an ambush.

He declared that ascertaining the magnitude of Jinx’s power was of interest to him. Jinx was informed that, in return for rescuing the others, he would bestow upon Jinx his independence; nevertheless, this action would result in the revocation of his authority.

Dr. Lee predicted that Jinx was approaching the point of power depletion. Further, he specified that he was in possession of a device that had the ability to extract and transfer Jinx’s strength to himself. He proclaimed his intention to accede to the seat of power of the fresh world and transform into the personification of aspiration.

Due to his refusal to collaborate alongside Dr. Lee, Jinx endeavored to elude his captivity. By capitalizing on his prowess in forecasting future events, he formulated a calculated plan to evade capture. Moreover, through his mobile phone, he directed his companions to get away from the agents of the organization. Defeating his limitations, he forcibly breached the organization’s main office via foot.

In addition to befriending innumerable adversaries along with obstacles, he also established relationships with a few allies. A further visionary idealist with whom he came into contact assisted him in escaping the organization.

Furthermore, he encountered a resistance faction that sought to obstruct the plans of the organization. It was revealed to him that individuals possessed a similar capacity to predict the future, albeit with distinct motivations and objectives.

Where To Read Jinx

At this time, Lezhin Comics is offering The Jinx for reading; for details regarding the Jinx’s upcoming and past chapters, kindly refer to the official website. As a paid Webtoon destination, the platform enables users to simultaneously acquire or observe the content.