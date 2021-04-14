J-Pop presents Zombie 100 and Parasite in Love: the two manga arrive in Italy on April 21st

Double release with bows for J-Pop Manga, which in exactly seven days will bring to Italy Zombie 100 – a hundred things to do before you don’t die e Parasite in Love, two manga coming out bimonthly with the first issue arriving on April 21, 2021.

For J-Pop Manga these are two excellent hits, especially if we consider that a few days ago the publisher unveiled a brand new series of works of great caliber soon to be released in Italy, includingS ousou no freezing e Bunny Girl Senpai. Fortunately for the two releases announced today we will have to wait much less. Below the details.

Zombie 100 – a hundred things to do before you don’t die – in progress (7 published volumes), € 5.90 per volume

After having spent difficult years as a real slave in a company that exploits him, Akira does nothing but watch zombie movies with dull and envious eyes: surviving a zombie apocalypse would be better than his current days! Then one morning, all of a sudden … the whole city is teeming with zombies! Although he has to run to save his life, Akira has never felt freer and begins an important mission for him: complete the 100 things to do on his wish list before he too becomes a zombie!

Parasite in Love – complete (3 published volumes), € 19.50 box with 3 volumes

Kosaka, a young man whose obsessive-compulsive tendencies make it impossible to keep a job, and Sanagi, a high school dropout, decide to help each other readjust to life in society, and end up falling in love with each other. . But their happy days won’t last. They both ignored him, yet this love was really that of two puppets, controlled by … parasites in their heads. Nothing they experienced was normal, but without a doubt it was love!

And what do you think of this two releases? Will you give it a chance? Let us know in the comments, and if you haven’t already, check out the new J-Pop 15th anniversary announcements.