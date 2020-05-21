It’s Official: Justice League Snyder Cut to Debut on HBO Max

Share it:

Few movements have been more insistent on social networks than #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The Justice League montage by Zack Snyder, who left the project in its final stages due to family problems and was replaced by Joss Whedon, he existed and fans have not stopped asking to see that darker approach than the crossover that made the DC Cinematic Universe take off.

Earlier this week we learned that Snyder had shown the montage to Warner Bros to assess the feasibility of the project, and that its theatrical release would not be a viable option for the owner of DC’s film rights. But the possibility that the film was released directly in domestic format or even through some streaming platform.

In the latter case, it is evident that it would be for HBO Max, a platform owned by WarnerMedia Entertainment and today it is finally official according to a statement from the new streaming platform that will hit HBO Max in 2021.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Bros for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. I also want to especially thank everyone involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this happen, ”said Zack Snyder.

“Thanks to the efforts of many people, we are excited to bring fans this long-awaited version of the Justice League,” he said. Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “This is the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad that the creative planets are aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. “

To differentiate itself from the theatrical release, this version will be named Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We hope that years of movement will do justice to the idea of ​​how the film would really improve compared to Whedon’s version. Prepare tons of popcorn, yes, because the assembly takes almost 4 hours.