"I wish there was season 5 of 'La casa de papel' because season 4 leaves everything with a very heavy ending." Jaime Lorente

In Espinof we already had the opportunity to chat with Álvaro Morte on the occasion of the premiere of the fourth season of 'La casa de papel', but he was not the only actor in the series whom we were able to interview for the launch of the new episodes of one of the biggest bombings of Netflix.

Today we bring you the result of our conversation with Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo and Belén Cuesta, who talk to us about what awaits us in this fourth season, what they know about the future of the series or what they are doing to entertain themselves during the closure due to the coronavirus, among other topics.

The character of Belén Cuesta

Belén, can you tell us a bit about how your signing for the series went?

Belén Cuesta: My arrival to the series was by a call from Eva Leira, Yolanda Serrano and Álex Pina. We wanted to work together again and Álex proposed it to me. We had already worked in ‘Vis a Vis’ but it was very little, they killed me very quickly, and I was looking forward to meeting them again.

How was your reaction to discovering who your character was?

Belén Cuesta: It was good, the truth, because within everything that can be generated or not, I believe that it was clearly spoken and I understood well what was meant. In addition, since Vancouver they have worked a lot with trans actresses in other projects and it seemed to me that as long as they were respectful, fair and careful, it seemed very positive to give that visibility.

Problems for the band

How will the relationship between Denver and Stockholm evolve in the fourth season?

Esther Holly: With great difficulties. The situation is going to get quite tense and that is going to affect the relationships inside. One of those affected is obviously that of Denver and Stockholm. I think fear or insecurities are making Denver get this part so explosive that Stockholm generates a bit of fear and rejection. That will create tensions between them.

At the end of the third season, Arturo's return was taking place and your characters are closely associated with him. What will provoke his entry into the Bank of Spain?

Jaime Lorente: For me very bad. He is a very encased character with Denver, he unleashes a series of situations that lead Denver to behave in a very violent way and I think that now he is going to be the character that pays for the situation he is in to channel all this violence and bad milk you have.

Esther Holly: I have to say in defense of Denver that Arturito arrives to touch the most sensitive and to put his finger on the sore and rummage. It is true that many times it is like the catapult that makes Denver explode, which causes Stockholm to get upset and uncomfortable. It is horrible but in the end Arturito has a lot of power.

And how will the gang react after the attack suffered by Nairobi?

Jaime Lorente: I think it is a milestone in the emotional state of the characters. In the end there is a kind of unconsciousness but suddenly something happens that is true and then we put reality in front of all of us. We begin to be afraid, to enter into an overflowing tension, to be very tense and to distrust each other. It is going to suppose above all that there is an internal confrontation of milk.

The future and the phenomenon of 'The paper house'

Do you already know if there will be a fifth season? Will you be in it to be done?

Jaime Lorente: I wish so because the fourth also leaves everything with a very heavy ending. I would love it and I hope so, that they don't kill me.

Esther Holly: If we have learned anything with 'The Paper House' it is that you never know. Hopefully there is and we'll be part of it, but now let's see how the fourth is going.

Do you remember how it was when you were clear that ‘The Paper House’ had become a worldwide phenomenon?

Jaime Lorente: I think it was two Christmases ago, on that Christmas Eve. I started to see how social networks petaban and it was already the beginning of the change.

Esther Holly: I do not have a marked day, because there have been many small moments or situations of saying "Oh my God", but it was a trip to Portugal in which news of where I was going was suddenly coming out and thinking what else I could give to the people. I was also in villages lost with my dogs by a river and suddenly photos appeared.

In your case, Belén, you are already well known in Spain, but have your colleagues given you any advice on what awaits you outside of our country after participating in the series?

Belén Cuesta: The truth is, no. When I've been shooting there is something that seems unreal to me. Maybe it hasn't touched me yet. What I have seen is that they are very intelligent and they handle everything very well.

Belén, you have already worked on another Netflix series, what change have you noticed from ‘Paquita Salas’ to ‘La casa de papel’?

Belén Cuesta: They have absolutely nothing to do with it. The first days that I went to shoot ‘La casa de papel’ I freaked out, because it is such a careful production. Already in ‘Vis a Vis’ you could see that they were a very enthusiastic team and it takes a long time for something like that to take action. The work is immense, it has nothing to do with ‘Paquita Salas’ which is one more thing to be able to improvise, text. ‘The paper house’ is pure and simple action, and that requires a group of specialists… They are totally different worlds.

What other series would you like to participate in if you have the chance?

Jaime Lorente: I was going to say ‘Elite’ but it doesn't make sense

A lost twin brother, right?

Jaime Lorente: Yes, over there. Well, in ‘Peaky Blinders’

Esther Holly: Me in ‘Vikings’.

Belén Cuesta: Me, many. I just saw ‘This shit is beyond me’ and I loved it.

Other works of the actors

Jaime, since you mentioned Elite, what does Denver have that Nano doesn't have to decide to stay in ‘La casa de papel’ instead of ‘Elite’?

Jaime Lorente: I felt that artistically I had more development. In the end the character of Nano accompanied a series of plots and that had its place, but as in the stratosphere of all that circle within the institute. And Denver was a much more proactive character and I had a better time.

Soon we will see you also in ‘El Cid’, what can you tell us about the project and how was the reunion with Álvaro Rico?

Jaime Lorente: I love Álvaro a lot and meeting him in this project has been a gift because I have been able to get to know him a little more. The series very well, we have almost finished filming for the coronavirus, it is missing a bit, and the truth is that I am having a great time. Between the fights and riding I am a total warrior.

Belén, now that a little time has passed to digest it, how do you remember the victory in the Goya for ‘La trinchera infinita’?

Belén Cuesta: As one of the most exciting and emotional nights of my life, because I was also at home, in Malaga, with my family and my lifelong friends. It was a wonderful night and the next day also very beautiful.

Fun in times of coronavirus

What are you doing to entertain yourself during quarantine?

Esther Holly: I have to say that I have ventilated ‘Elite’ in a day and a half. Then it is true that the confinement with the number of platforms that we have around us, social networks … I would recommend that people learn to do things that they had never considered doing in their lives, that then we all go so fast that we do not gives life.

Jaime Lorente: There comes a time when I am saturated with everything, so I am trying to play sports, cooking a lot. Reading, making small contributions to poetry on Instagram, and playing the guitar a lot.

Belén Cuesta: I think it is in this second week when I am starting to see things and read more. In the first one I think it will have happened to all of us that there is a certain shock, of thinking that you are going to be home for so long. I think we've all been home tidying up, cooking up, and making tons of calls with your people. I take it well, the truth, we are being responsible leaving the essential and less. The thing is that I think I am also more sensitive than I am. Putting the news on is appalling.