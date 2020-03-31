I stay at home: the best manga and comics at discounted prices

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In these days, on the pages of Everyeye we have strongly highlighted the role that the magic of reading can play in these strange days of forced isolation. We strongly emphasized it in suggesting manga, Italian works and American comics to be discovered during this national quarantine, and we further reaffirmed it with crystal-clear conviction in presenting interesting opportunities for reading completely free comics.

In the same spirit, therefore, we propose a further review, aimed at highlighting the laudable actions put in place by many of our local publishing houses. Several editorial realities have in fact responded to the challenge launched by the epidemic of Coronavirus/COVID-19 with the launch of promotions and discounts on a selection of its digital comic book catalog. If you are looking for a good read at a more than reasonable price, we invite you to follow us in this concise but dense overview of the currently active initiatives.

Marvel universe

In home Panini Comics they decided to do things big, drawing heavily on their catalog of works by Marvel. Until Friday 3 April it is in fact possible to purchase thirty different productions at the symbolic price of € 0.99. The promotion, of course, concerns the digital versions of the comics involved, available on multiple distribution platforms: Amazon, Apple Store, Google Play, Kobo and others. The selection made by the publishing house is certainly interesting and ranges effectively among the greatest exponents of the superhero tradition of the House of Ideas. Inviting you to consult the complete list of discounted Marvel comics, we would like to point out and suggest below some of the readings included in the Panini promotion.

About two hundred very interesting plates signed by Joe Quesada compose Daredevil: Father, an intense narrative arc linked to the Marvel Devil. A six-volume miniseries in which an increasingly dark and tormented Matt Murdock lives his days immersed in the memory of his late father. A reflection on the complex relationship that binds Devil to the memory of Battlin 'Jack Murdock and on the role that man has had in shaping the man and hero who watch over Hell's Kitchen.

Fans of the universe of heroes shaped by at least unusual arachnids may want to take a look at instead Spider-Man. Family business it's at Miles Morales: Spider-Man Collection 1.

The first bears the signature of Mark Waid and James Robinson, ready to make the streets of Spider-Man and Kingpin intersect in a collection that does not hesitate to explore the family history of the Parkers with a determined attitude. All embellished with Wether Dell'Edera pencils and Gabriele Dell'Otto colors, which define a graphic sector of precious workmanship. The second is instead the result of the tandem formed by Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli, which they bring on stage the origins of Miles Morales and his gradual transformation into Peter Parker's heir. An interesting read, for a character who has quickly gained the approval of the fans, eagerly waiting to see him again in action even on the big screen on the occasion of the future release of the sequel to Spider-Man: A new universe.

Worthy of mention, especially for those approaching for the first time

characters, are also volumes I am Iron Man is I am Captain America. Both include an interesting selection of particularly representative stories, signed by numerous authors and from various eras, all for over 300 pages of content for each collection. Finally, it is impossible not to report a narrative arc that has become a classic: Infinity Gauntlet – The Glove of Infinity. The Thanos epic dated 1991 and source of inspiration for the Inifnity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in fact among the Panini Comics titles currently available for purchase at € 0.99. An unmissable opportunity to recover the comic book work signed by Jim Starlin, George Pérez and Ron Lim.

Leo Ortolani

Overcoming the wide range of Marvel readings, we point out to readers in search of humorous tones that there are numerous works signed by Leo Ortolani to be the subject of interesting promotions. Until Friday 3 April, it is possible to purchase the digital versions of Star Rats, The Walking Rat is The Lord of the Rats. The parodic reinterpretations related to the universes of Star Wars, The Walking Dead and The Lord of the Rings are all available for € 0.99.

Also the most recent was present at the appeal There is space for everyone, a work that sees Rat-Man cross the path of our local Paolo Nespoli, an Italian astronaut who had the honor of crossing the threshold of the International Space Station. Over 250 pages in which Leo Ortolani tells, in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency, the story of the conquest of space by man: now available for € 4.99.

Between manga and comics: J-POP promotions, Edizioni BD and Dentiblù

We continue our review with the initiatives #MangaAtHome is #FumettiAtHome, launched by J-POP, Edizioni BD and Dentiblù. As part of the latter, various selections of works were made available for purchase in digital version at the symbolic amount of 1 euro: the entire proceeds from sales will be donated to theLuigi Sacco Hospital in Milan. The promotions will remain active until next April 15, as far as comics are concerned, and until the end of April, as regards manga.

The list of included works is evolving, therefore we recommend a periodic consultation of the catalogs, but at the moment we can still indicate some specific readings. On the manga front, in particular, the initiative involves some famous hit series, among which we point out without hesitation The Promised Neverland (numbers from 1 to 6, inclusive) e Tokyo Ghoul (numbers from 1 to 14, inclusive). The promotion is also active for The Quintessenzial Quintuplets (numbers 1 to 4, inclusive) e Golden Kamui (numbers from 1 to 8, inclusive).

There are several interesting proposals on the Western comics front, with works that include different literary genres. It ranges in fact from more intimate narratives, such as Rust (Francesco Vicentini Organi and Fabiana Mascolo), graphic novel that follows the story of Tullio, a young university student who, following the breakdown of a long relationship, decides to build an impenetrable emotional armor around him, in an attempt to protect himself from new pains, paper and ink tributes to important icons of the musical world. Among the latter we can mention The Last Goodbye, comic biography of the famous singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley.

The Authors BAO Publishing

We close this round by signaling the interesting promotion "The BAO Countdown", with which BAO Publishing has chosen to make available 21 works for the price of € 1.99 on all digital stores. The initiative will remain operational until the day of Friday 3 April and it includes a catalog of truly intriguing and varied productions, capable of satisfying the most varied tastes. Again, of course, we invite you to consult the entire list of titles involved, from which we have extracted some reports.

We mention among all Beware of the magic beluga , by Daniel Cuello (Arcadia residence; Mercedes): a collection of strips published by the author of Argentine origins embellished with an unpublished story of over thirty pages, which offers a welcoming narrative frame capable of giving internal coherence to the work composed of many snapshots of daily life. Fairy atmospheres envelop instead Alice from dream to dream, by Giulio Macaione. A volume that follows in the footsteps of the young Alice, a girl with the ability, whom she considers a curse, to creep into the dreams and nightmares of those who sleep beside her.

The girl's perspective on her abilities will radically change when she starts to see in these latter a tool to offer help to her best friend Jamie, in a story of growth steeped in mysteries and emotions.

In closing, we report with particular pleasure the presence in the BAO de selection The forbidden port, by Teresa Radice and Stefano Turconi. A fascinating and engaging work, of which we have already spoken to you only a few days ago: if you are looking for a valuable adventurous and romantic reading, we therefore invite you to recover our selection of Italian comics to read during the quarantine, for discover every detail on this intense exponent of the drawn literature.