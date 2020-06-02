"I opened my heart to him and he didn't even give me the time": the day that Nocioni met Scottie Pippen

Share it:

Andrés Nocioni recounted details of his first meeting with Scottie Pippen

After shining in Europe with the Tau Cerámica shirt (now Club Deportivo Saski-Baskonia) and being runner-up in the world in Indianapolis 2002 and gold medalist in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games (with victories against the Dream Team included), Andrew Chapu Nocioni landed in the NBA as a new player for the Chicago Bulls, one of the most important and award-winning franchises in the American league.

During a talk with Germán Beder and Real Madrid basketball player Nicolás Laprovittola on the podcast Hello! How are you? How are you?the eaves He told details of how his first meeting with Scottie Pippen was, winner of six rings with the Illinois team and who was about to retire from professional activity.

Andrés Nocioni came to the NBA in 2004 to defend the Chicago Bulls (AP) jersey

“I'm going to tell an infidelity, something that happened to me. When I met him, my idol fell flat. I met him at a party at the Bulls, ”the former Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers began their story. Although they had previously trained, they had never crossed a word.

Continuing with his story, the Chapu said that "it was like they slapped me and put me in my place. The guy didn't give me a ball. He didn't give me a tip. I opened my heart to himI really told him he was my idol. It was an honor for me to be sitting next to him. And the guy didn't even give me the time. "

“He had a few extra beers, and when I saw him I said 'well, here comes mine. We are going to talk and open his heart. He treated me with utter contempt"He commented. However, he clarified: "But let's be realistic: the guy has his level and I have another."

Andrés Nocioni spent five years at the Chicago Bulls (EFE)

Nocioni, when asked if the documentary The Last Dance He mobilized him, for his five years in Chicago, he stated: “I am not nostalgic and see the past. It brings back memories because many people seen in the documentary were with me. The building, the stadium … It brings back memories, but it doesn't make me nostalgic. ”

Days before, in dialogue with Bbasketball plus, Chapu he referred to the game against the New York Knicks in which Pippen refused to go out onto the field of play because the manager of defining a play was Toni Kukoc. The reaction he had in that game with the Knicks caused me too much pain. “I would never do something crazy like that, and I had to be a leader in different ways on a team. If in Baskonia Dusko Ivanovic drew a play for another and I was the leader, in my life it would have occurred to me to have a reaction like the one that Pippen had, and that generates a pain in my chest that is difficult to digest. It seems to me a very complicated decision to evaluate, a stain on his career ”.

