Hunter x Hunter is an example for future shonen, let’s find out why

For a mangaka intent on making a successful shonen, Hunter x Hunter it should definitely be regarded as a source of inspiration. Yoshihiro Togashi’s work is a real model for future generations; let’s find out the reasons.

Hunter x Hunter changed i forever basic criteria of a battle shonen, thanks to the subversive storytelling, the original cast and the unique approach to fighting. Any future work will have to start from the premises marked by Togashi’s work to achieve success. But why is Hunter x Hunter so important to this genre? Let’s find out together.

The first factor that sets Hunter x Hunter apart from the rest of the shonen is his magic system, the Nen. Although there hasn’t been a detailed explanation until the arc of the Arena of Heaven, this particular energy allows multiple uses and is classified into four categories: Ten, Ren, Zetsu and Hatsu. But each of these categories is divided into various specializations. For example, the Nen of Enhancement can improve physical abilities, while those of Transformation allow you to change the property of the same.

In Hunter x Hunter there are then uniquely characterized antagonists. In search of ecstasy, Hisoka’s goal is only to compete with very strong fighters. Hisoka is an unpredictable character, but with a well-defined code of ethics. Basically he is not the classic chaotic entity ready to destroy the world, but only a skilled fighter in search of new challenges.

Not only the opponents, even the cast of the minor characters is made in an excellent way. The plot of Hunter x Hunter, in fact, it doesn’t just focus on the protagonists. For example, Gon and Killua are absent until the second half of the Yorknew City Arc and are not even involved in the most recent arc of the manga. This allowed Togashi to create a much more interesting narrative. Gon and Killua are not the center of the universe of the work, which can thus explore the psyche and the events of the rest of the cast. Had it never been paused, the Hunter x Hunter manga would now have several more chapters. Hunter x Hunter may be back in the next few weeks.