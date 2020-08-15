"Humiliation" and "Shame": the covers of the media in Europe reflected the historic defeat of Barcelona in the Champions League

Share it:

Lionel Messi's team received a historic win and was eliminated from the Champions League (REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / Pool)

The worst defeat in the football history of Lionel messi. That's how crude was the elimination for Barcelona from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, who gave him a win that will be saved in the books of the highest European competition. The shock that generated the 8-2 in favor of the Germans for the culé institution was so great that the future of the club is uncertain.

This was marked by the covers of the main Spanish media. The Catalan press highlighted on their covers the impact of a defeat that will leave sequels for the board of directors chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu, for coach Quique Setién and for the squad led by captain Messi. "Historical humiliation", Title Sport, who depicted the resounding fall with a photo in which Barcelona's number 10 can be seen with his head down.

For its part, the other recognized media in Catalonia, Sports world, put on its cover with a black background an image of Gerard Piqué almost covering his face under the title "Shameful end of cycle". In one of the highlighted sections, the newspaper chose to put the phrase that Barcelona's central scoreboard said at the end of the game against the Munich team: “We have hit rock bottom. I'll be the first to go if need be ”.

Those who also took the opportunity to underline the historic defeat of the Blaugrana team was the Madrid press. In your case, Brand chose for its cover the word "Shame" and an image in which you can see the Argentine footballer crestfallen. In one of the apostilles on the front page, the newspaper highlighted a salient fact related to Spanish football: for the first time in 13 years, there will be no La Liga teams in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The case of the newspaper ACE It was similar to Sport, as they selected the same title as their Catalan colleagues to express the result of a match that marked the history of the top club competition in Europe. "Historical humiliation", was the cover title with a full-page Messi. In addition, they highlighted the phrase by Piqué and another by President Bartomeu: "It's time to make decisions, some have already been made."

Beyond the Spanish press, the other recognized media that echoed Bayern's triumph in Lisbon was L’Equipe, the French newspaper. Beyond that the central theme of its cover is the preview of the duel that this afternoon will star Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and France's Olympique Lyon, at the top of the cover they took the opportunity to comment on what happened at the Da Luz stadium in the capital of Portugal. "Colossal", was the title chosen by the French newspaper, at the same time they noted that Bayern Munich made a fool of Barcelona and that, thanks to the bulky victory, they became a great candidate to win the title.

