Hugo Weaving Absence Avengers and Matrix 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the first viewing of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018), one of the surprises commented upon leaving the cinema was, inevitably, the return of Red Skull, once a great villain of deCaptain America the First Avenger’(Joe Johnston, 2011), turned into a bedel of Vormir and guardian of the Soul Gem.

The second surprise was to discover that Ross Marquand, Aaron in 'The walking dead’, He had been in charge of giving voice to a character who, in addition to being pure CGI, no longer had the presence of Hugo Weaving.

"Yes, I loved playing that character, Red Skull, it was a lot of fun”, Says the actor in an interview with Time Out. "We were all obliged to sign up for three films: I thought Red Skull would probably not return in ‘Captain America’, but that he might well return as a villain in ‘The Avengers’. By then, they had delayed the contracts we agreed to, so the money they offered me for ‘The Avengers’ was much less than what I got for the first one, and this was for two films. And the promise when we signed the contracts for the first time was that money would grow every time. They said: "It's just a voice job, it's not a big deal." In fact, it seemed impossible to negotiate with them through my agent. And I really didn't want to do it that much. But I would have done it"

Money, like alcohol, is the cause, and at the same time the solution, of all the problems of life. But what about his striking absence in the saga with which we met him?

"Matrix is ​​a very different story. It's unfortunate, but I actually had another offer and then the Matrix offer came, so I knew it was happening but I didn't have dates”, Comments on his disagreement with‘The Matrix 4’(Lana Wachowski, 2021). "I thought I could do both and it took me eight weeks to find out that the dates would work. I held back that paper for a while. I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates would not work. So we fixed the dates and then she changed her mind. They go ahead without me"

Those who have found a place have been Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) Y Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), in addition to Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff Y Toby Onwumere. We will see the result in May 2021.