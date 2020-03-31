how is it done, what animals are there and what do you need

Share it:

In last year's Google I / O, Google showed us how it brought augmented reality to its searches: certain objects and Animals can be displayed in 3D in your room with the help of Google's augmented reality technology. Best of all, it's as easy as doing a Google search.

In this way, you can take photos of animals in 3D directly from the Google application and with the advantage that the animal tries to represent itself on a real scale. It is an entertaining way to pass the time, although you need certain requirements to be able to use this function. Here we will tell you what animals are available and what do you need to see them.

What you need to see 3D animals on Google

The animal in 3D (left) can be seen on almost any mobile. With augmented reality (right), in those with ARCore support

First of all, we must distinguish between what we mean by seeing animals in 3D. This is because Google has two ways of doing it: as a 3D object on a white background and integrated into the background using augmented reality.

In practically any Android mobile with a recent browser you can see the animals in 3D, although to see them with augmented reality you will have to have RA Google Play Services installed, formerly known as ARCore. You can download them from Google Play:

Google Play services for RA

You need, therefore, that your mobile is compatible with augmented reality of Google. You can find the list of compatible phones with ARCore here. If your mobile is not there, keep in mind that Google includes new models periodically. For example, a week ago you added more than 20 models.

What animals are available

There is no complete list, so you should try until you see a section like this

Google has not published a complete list of what animals are available, although through trial and error we can find a good number of them. The easiest way to check if your favorite animal is included is to do a Google search and see if the relevant box appears. These are some of the animals available:

Eagle

Alligator

Horse

Goat

Cat

Cheetah

Labrador

Lion

Wolf

Hedgehog

Bear

Panda bear

Pug

Duck

Dog

Penguin

Pony

Octopus

Rottweiler

Snake

Shark

Tiger

Turtle

How to take pictures with animals in 3D

If you are interested in testing these animals in 3D from Google search, remember that you will need to have RA Google Services installed on your mobile. After, do a Google search for the animal that interests you. Scroll through the results until you see a special box with a 3D animal preview and button View in 3D.

That button will appear on both mobile phones compatible with ARCore and those that do not, because it first shows the 3D model of the animal on a white background. The difference is that on mobile phones with ARCore a button appears below it: See in your space. The first time you press it you will receive a window with information and you must grant permission for the camera and access to storage.

The image will then be displayed from your mobile camera, as well as the indications that move the mobile in circles while aiming at the ground so you can detect it correctly and place the animal wherever you want.

And that's it, you already have your animal (or other objects, as it is also possible, for example, with planets) integrated in your room with augmented reality. Touching the trigger is done a photo that is saved in the mobile gallery. By tapping on the animal you can move it around the scene, rotate and modify its scale.