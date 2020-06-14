Higuaín could return to activity in the "morbid game" against Napoli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Already recovered from his injury, from Italy they assure that Higuaín could be the starter in the final of the Italian Cup against Napoli, his former team

EFE / EPA / PAOLO MAGNI



This Friday the Juventus managed to qualify for the final of the Italy Cup after a goalless draw against him Milan in Turin (they had equaled 1-1 in the Saint Cyrus and advanced the Vecchia Signora by away goal). however the team led by Maurizio Sarri could not count on the presence of Gonzalo Higuain due to injury and everything indicates that the striker will make his return to the fields in the comparison of the disease before the Napoli, his former team.

The match corresponding to the final of the contest will be next Wednesday at the stadium Olympian of Rome and, as revealed on Sunday the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Pipit would be in optimal conditions to face the cast for which he passed between 2013 and 2016.

"Maurizio Sarri hopes he can count on Pipita Higuaín for the final against Napoli and also awaits the recovery of (Giorgio) Chielini and (Aaron) Ramsey, but especially waiting for the Argentine striker, "said the Italian media, anticipating what will be the Argentine premiere of 32 years post-coronavirus pandemic.

It should be remembered that Higuain he was disaffected the day of the game rematch against the Rossonero because an injury to the right hamstring. In as much, from the environment of the Juve they assure that the ex River is already recovered and is a "fundamental letter" for the attack of the team.

“Playing Dybala together with Cristiano Ronaldo is complicated from a tactical point of view and although the two make differences; it is true that the area is a little empty ”he had considered himself Sarri, revealing the need for an area center-forward such as Pipit.

To be able to be in what will be the definition for the trophy, Higuaín will have a separate game, as always when he faces Gli Azzurri, since his relationship with the institution of Southern Italy and with his fans did not end well when he decided to march to the Turin club.

We will have to wait to see if the DT decides to use the former Real Madrid as a starter or if he has the same enter from the bank of substitutes.

With information from Telam.

I kept reading:

They grew up together and football separated them: the emotional meeting between the promises of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

The truth and the false about Julio Grondona in the series "El Presidente"

From collecting scandals as a footballer to starring in one of the series of the moment: the thousand lives of Eric Cantona