HDMI 2.1, thinner frames, better AI and adaptation to our room

The annual event in which Samsung shows us the televisions that it will place in stores during the next few weeks is currently being held in Valletta (Malta), and has brought us some surprises. As expected this South Korean brand has prepared new QLED models with 8K panel and 4K UHD that promise us to put in our hands the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that their engineers have developed to date.

It is not easy for users to measure the impact AI has on our experience when we buy a new TV, but what Samsung has defended during its event looks good. At least on paper. And it is that the AI ​​of these TVs is not only crucial to carry out the scaling from resolutions lower than the native of the panel with the highest possible quality, but also to ensure that the image and sound quality of the device adapts to the conditions imposed by the room in which we have installed it. As you can see, it doesn't sound bad at all.





The new QLED 8K barely have frames and promise us the most advanced AI to date

Samsung unveiled its new flagship by 2020 during the last edition of CES, which was held at the beginning of last January in Las Vegas (United States). This TV, which responds to the model Q950TS QLED 8K, will be available in 65, 75 and 85 inches, and incorporates a native 8K panel. But none of this is surprising. The really striking thing is that it has a thickness of only 15 mm, a very small number if we keep in mind that it is a TV with LCD panel and FALD backlight (Full Array Local Dimming).

The Q950TS model with native 8K panel has frames of only 2.3 mm, so the screen occupies 99% of the front surface

Curiously, even this small thickness is not its true hallmark. This responsibility falls on their frameworks, which they are only 2.3 mm thick, which causes the 8K panel to occupy 99% of the front surface. Samsung has called this design in which the frames have virtually disappeared «Infinity screen», and, as you can see in the image that you have under these lines, its impact from an aesthetic point of view is important. But this is not all. Both this TV and the other 8K model that we are going to talk about next and the 4K UHD TVs that we will talk about a few paragraphs below incorporate HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It is certainly great news, especially for gamers. They are also compatible with HDR10 +, in addition to HDR10 and HLG, but, unfortunately, not with Dolby Vision.

This is the new QLED Q800T model with native 8K panel.

Another interesting feature of the Q950TS model is that It has six rear speakers integrated that pretend to be up to the sound that users expect us to offer a high-end television. In any case, the almost total absence of native content with 8K resolution causes the real challenge that 8K TVs must now solve is the scaling from sources with a lower resolution. Samsung says its latest scaling algorithms rely on AI to face this process with more solvency than ever, so we hope to have the opportunity to thoroughly analyze this TV to see if it really lives up to expectations.

Together with the Q950TS the South Korean brand has presented the Q800T model, which also incorporates a native 8K panel and will be available with sizes that move between 55 and 98 inches. It has in its favor that it will pick up many of the technologies that Samsung has introduced in the Q950TS, but, since it is a lower model, it will surely have a lower price. What both televisions do share is the 8K scaling anchored on an engine that uses artificial intelligence. Of course, the Q800T does not have such thin frames as the Q950TS, it incorporates fewer speakers, it is less bright (it delivers brightness peaks of 2,000 nits compared to the peaks of 4,000 nits of the upper model), and it does not have a One Connect cable.

These are the technologies of the QLED 4K UHD models for 2020

In addition to the two 8K TVs we reviewed in the previous section of the article Samsung has also released its latest QLED 4K UHD models. The new ones Q60T, Q70T, Q80T and Q95T they will be available in sizes that move between 43 and 85 inches, and the two upper models incorporate FALD backlight. According to Nacho Monge, who is the director of marketing of this brand in Spain, they are the most intelligent, customizable and immersive they have launched so far. We will check it as soon as we have the opportunity to thoroughly test some of the models of the upper series, but until then it is worthwhile to take a look at the technologies that the engineers of this brand have implemented in these new televisions:

Adaptive Picture: This technology analyzes in real time the ambient brightness of the room in which we have installed it and the characteristics of the content that we are reproducing to act on the ability to deliver brightness and other parameters of the TV in order to optimize its image quality.

This technology analyzes in real time the ambient brightness of the room in which we have installed it and the characteristics of the content that we are reproducing to act on the ability to deliver brightness and other parameters of the TV in order to optimize its image quality. Active Voice Amplifier: Analyze in real time the sound of the video source we are playing to attenuate or eliminate background noise and, thus, get the voices of the actors to be heard more clearly and emphatically.

Analyze in real time the sound of the video source we are playing to attenuate or eliminate background noise and, thus, get the voices of the actors to be heard more clearly and emphatically. Objecting Tracking Sound + (OTS +): The objective of this technology is to ensure that the image and sound of the television are synchronized from a spatial point of view. This means that if a sound inside a movie comes from the right end of one or several frames we will have the feeling that it really comes from there. To implement this feature Samsung has integrated in its new TVs several speakers at the top, sides and base of each device, so that it is an artificial intelligence algorithm responsible for governing their behavior in order to recreate a sound space three-dimensional It paints well, but we will have to wait until we can try it live to see if its performance is up to par.

This is the QLED Q95T model, Samsung's new flagship with 4K UHD panel.

Q-Symphony: If we connect one of the Samsung Q series sound bars to one of its new TVs, the top and side TV speakers will remain active, so the audio bar and the TV will work in tandem to recreate a more sound space wide and enveloping.

If we connect one of the Samsung Q series sound bars to one of its new TVs, the top and side TV speakers will remain active, so the audio bar and the TV will work in tandem to recreate a more sound space wide and enveloping. Multi-View: This feature allows you to transfer the screen content of our mobile devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, to the TV in a simple way and choosing a design among fourteen different possibilities with two windows. In some ways it is a feature similar to PIP functions (Picture In Picture) and PBP (Picture By Picture) with which we are familiar with monitor users.

This feature allows you to transfer the screen content of our mobile devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, to the TV in a simple way and choosing a design among fourteen different possibilities with two windows. In some ways it is a feature similar to PIP functions (Picture In Picture) and PBP (Picture By Picture) with which we are familiar with monitor users. Tap View: It allows us to send the screen image of our mobile phone to the TV by placing the two devices together. Samsung has not specified how it has implemented this technology, but it seems quite evident that it has used NFC.

One last note: both the new QLED 8K TVs and the QLED 4K UHD models that Samsung has just presented will be compatible with voice assistants Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, so users will have it easy to choose the voice assistant that we like the most or the one that is integrated into other of our devices.

'The Sero', Samsung's vertical TV, arrives in Europe

During the last edition of CES this brand unveiled 'The Sero', a peculiar design television whose orientation can be changed from the traditional horizontal position of all the TVs to the vertical format. For what? So that we can enjoy the contents we take vertically with our smartphone, such as selfies or some videos, taking advantage of the entire surface of the TV panel. We still don't know how much this TV will cost, but Samsung has just officially confirmed that will arrive in Europe.

New Samsung QLED TVs for 2020: price and availability

Samsung has not yet revealed the price that these televisions will have, nor the date they will arrive in European stores, but we will update this article with this information as soon as it is available.

