HBO Max Station Eleven Announced Release Date

HBO Max comes up with the new series Station Eleven. Station Eleven is a book from that series concept that has adapted to release on Digital Screen. The story is based on the Georgia Flu that infected many people. It is setting up the post-apocalyptic environment after the Georgia Flu. Drama’s portrayal is about the Survival. How people stay strong to beat The Georgia Flu. From this disaster, a place called the Museum of Civilization was completely destroyed; many people are run toward this place to save people.

Station Eleven is a popular and award-winning book in 2014. The book is written by Emily St. John Mandel, and it was published in 2014. In 2015, Station Eleven got the first award and it’s called Arthur C Clarke Award. Then Book is finalized for PEN and Faulkner award for fiction.

When Will Station Eleven Release?

Now, we have to predict the release date of Station Eleven. The date will confirm in fall of 2020 or early 2021. Now, Makers are planning to release 10 Episode long series. Each episode will one hour long. All of these episodes will be released on HBO Max. Whenever we got the latest news about the release date of Station Eleven then we will update you here.

Production Details of Station Eleven

Station Eleven will release as a limited series. Producer and Show Runner of series is Patrick Somerville. Station Eleven will be helmed under the Hiro Murai. Scott Steindorff has all the original rights of the Station Eleven. Series will develop under the Paramount Television Studio

Right now series is on a pause to make, makers are waiting for the time when it will normal and they back on the Work. The lead cast has been confirmed, Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel are confirmed actor as a lead role in Station Eleven.

In Station Eleven, Davis will play the role of the Georgia Flu Survivor. She is acted in the Post-Pandemic and Apocalyptic. She plays with Himesh Patel, while in this show Himesh Patel is unemployed and lost. Later he takes the lead in this Georgia Flu Pandemic and he controls the panic and chaos of Georgia Flu.

About the Station Eleven Novel

Station Eleven is the Fourth Book of Emily Mandel. This is the fictional book which contains the Flu pandemic Subject, this Flu is infected in many people and country. The Survivor is live to find his Family and Friend. There are many characters are including in this book, that will feature in Station Eleven Series.

