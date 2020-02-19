Has Maribel Guard already revealed the sex of Sherlyn's baby?

The actress Sherlyn surprised her own and strangers with the news of her pregnancy, whose details were revealed today through the pink content magazine "Hi!".

Sherlyn He said he has three and a half months of gestation; In addition, he revealed that he will be a mother on his own and that the single mother label does not like it.

Although the 34-year-old said You still don't know the sex of your baby, someone in the middle of the show could have unwittingly revealed it.

It's nothing more and nothing less than Maribel Guard, who did not hesitate to congratulate Sherlyn for the great news of the arrival of his first son.

In a comment issued through Instagram, the sculptural Maribel Guard He wrote the following: “Happy for you, my beautiful princess! We expect that little prince with a lot of love. ”

The message has caused controversy because Maribel Guard refers to the baby with the male qualifier "Pincipito". Given this, many netizens have opined that the sexagenaria already spoiled the sale of this exclusive news to Sherlyn

However, another possibility is that Maribel Guard I have used the word interchangeably and without necessarily referring to the baby being a child.

