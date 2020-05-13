Haikyuu : renew once again and premiere with season 5

Share it:

What are the expectations from Haikyuu Season 5?

Japanese anime series Haikyuu was set to renew once again and premiere with season 5. Haikyuu was adapted from the Japanese Manga Novel. So, we can guess it will not end with the fifth season. In this post, we will see the standards of Haikyuu Season 5. What do people expect from the Haikyuu Season 5?

About Haikyuu Series

The Manga Novel with the same Anime series name was written by Haruichi Fortunate. Animation and Illustration are also done by the Haruichi. From that Manga Novel, Haikyuu was adapted, and it is still running.

If we talk about the direction department then Haikyuu was directed by the two directors. The first three seasons of the Haikyuu Anime Series was directed by Susumu Mitsunaka, and then the direction of Season 4 Haikyuu was handed over to Masako Sato. There are multiple producers are connected with the Japanese Manga Novel based anime series. Here, Wakana Okamura, Kozue Kananiwa Shinya Shinozaki, Fumi Morihiro, Toshihiro Maeda, and Tomoyuki Saito, these are the producers of Haikyuu Series.

About the Previous Seasons of Haikyuu Series

In 2014, April, 6 Haikyuu Series debuted with the first season. Season 1 running from April to 9 November 2014. 26 The episode was released on Japanese Television. Season 2 was released with the same 26 Episode count, it was released on 4th October 2015 and ends on Second May 2015.

Season 3 revealed with the fewer episodes, it was released with only ten episodes on 8 October 2016 and lasts till 10 December 2016. Later in January 2020 remaining two Episodes are released. Season 4 was started on 10 January 2020, currently, it is running. And currently, 13 episodes were released.

The Big thing that will happen in Haikyuu Season 5 is an entry of Little Giant. Season 5 of Haikyuu was set to release in July 2020. Till then you can watch previous seasons.

