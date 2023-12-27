Hacks Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

Hacks is an American comedy-drama online TV show that debuted on HBO Max on May 13, 2021. It was made by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. Hackers combine two people who are very different from each other to make something very interesting.

It’s a feat of teamwork that blows your mind and is fun to watch on TV. The cast’s performance brings to mind a life on the road or in the theater, full of highs and lows in their careers.

The series has been praised by critics. Based on 68 expert reviews, Rotten Tomatoes found that “Certified Fresh” had a 100% approval rating and an average rating of 8.2/10. The website’s reviewers agree that Hacks is “a prickly debut that doesn’t pull any punches.”

It also says that “Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents and Hannah Einbinder an excellent partner.”

This could lead to a repeat, which wouldn’t be a surprise since HBO Max has recently renewed a lot of its television shows because of high demand and added more original movies and TV shows to its amazing library. So, to help you get ready for the new season, we’ve put together a quick recap of the season’s release date, storyline, and cast. Read on to find out more about Season 3 of Hacks.

Hacks Season 3 Renewal Status

Hacks were picked up for a third season soon after the season 2 ending came out on the streaming platform, which didn’t come as much of a surprise. Between both its first and second seasons, it got a huge 36 Emmy nods and six prizes, which is a big deal.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, told Variety on June 20, 2022, “We congratulate Hacks’ incredibly talented executive producers, cast, and our partners at Universal Television.” “We are thrilled with how the audience and press have reacted to the new season, and we are happy to provide viewers more of this beautiful, funny, and emotional show.”

Hacks Season 3 Potential Release Date

The third season of Hacks may premiere in the spring of 2024. Prone to a third season renewal in June 2022, Hacks had just concluded its second season when the announcement came.

Jean Smart, who plays Deborah Vance, had heart surgery around three months after production began in November 2022; thus, the show was briefly paused for a few weeks. In March of 2023, production resumed, although it was subsequently halted once again as a result of the WGA strike.

Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys unveiled HBO and HBO Max’s 2024 schedule during a news conference in November 2023. He allegedly said that the third season of Hacks would be out in the spring of 2024 before admitting that the current SAG-AFTRA strike might delay the premiere of many HBO and HBO Max shows.

What is the storyline of Hacks?

The Hacks is a story about a dark relationship between a famous comic and a 25-year-old reject. Deborah Vance is having trouble dealing with how old she looks, and Ava can’t find work as a comedy writer because of some inappropriate tweets. The two main characters meet when Ava is hired as the head writer for Deborah Vance. As the story goes on, it’s interesting to see how their friendship develops.

Hacks Season 3 Cast

Deborah and Ava, played by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will be back for season 3, but the rest of the group hasn’t been decided as of April 2023.

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, told Deadline that she was excited to show “what’s next for Deborah, Ava, and the rest of our outstanding ensemble” when the Hacks extension was revealed.

So it’s safe to say that many other cast members will be back, though they haven’t been announced yet. We would expect big names like Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), Jimmy (showrunner Downs in front of the camera), and Kayla (Megan Stalter) to be back.

Possible cast list for season 3 of Hacks:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer

Hacks Season 3 Plot

Even though all of the big problems are solved by the end of season 2 of Hacks, the final episode also sets the group up for exciting new things to come. After the road trip storyline in Hacks gives Deborah and Ava the chance to come up with the ideas for “My Bad,” the success of Deborah’s new stand-up puts her back on top as a comedy star.

Deborah fires Ava and drops the case against her to cut off the last link between them. She does this so Ava will have to discover her “own mountains to climb” and discover her true potential.

Marcus, who might or might not get back together with Wilson, is going to be busy assisting Deborah and her director Jimmy, and his assistant/partner Kayla growing her entertainment and merchandise business.

As Deborah Vance regains her fame and power, Ava gets a lot of offers from managers and directors who were pleased by her work on “My Bad.” Also, the way season 2 of Hacks finished with Ava and Ruby indicates that they will get back together.

Hacks Season 3 Episodes

Hacks is a TV show. Everyone knows that. We can see that each show’s last season only has 8 episodes. The idea that Hacks Season 3 is coming soon has spread quickly. If Hacks Season 3 comes out, there might be 10 episodes.

Hacks Season 3 Trailer

Currently, there is no trailer for Hacks season 3. Watch the Hacks season 2 teaser to relive the funny antics of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder while you wait for a first peek at season 3.

Where can you watch Hacks?

Seasons 1 and 2 of Hacks are only available to watch on HBO Max with an HBO Max contract. Users must buy a ticket based on their tastes to watch the different types of shows that are available on the site. So, if you want to remember what happened in the previous seasons, we suggest that you update your accounts and start watching the show.

Is it worth watching?

If you want a web series with light comedy and not much drama, Hacks is the perfect choice for you. From the current story to the whole series, Hacks has a theme that is both relaxing and funny. It’s not good at anything, and as we can see, if it’s what you love, the hacks will catch you well if that’s what you do.