Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, Sunrise announces the postponement of the film

The pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has created more than a few headaches for the brand of Yoshiyuki Tomino; the G-Salitte, whose launch was scheduled for the Tokyo Olympics, has been suspended, and now the film too Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash received a postponement.

Initially, the feature film was due to hit theaters in the month of July, but in the last few hours the film was postponed until a later date. In fact, Sunrise has released a press release to inform its fans of this unpleasant development:

"First of all, we would like to express our deepest condolences to all the victims of this new Coronavirus infection.

We are currently preparing for the release of "Mobile Suit Gundam Flashlight Hathaway", scheduled for July 23, 2020 (Thursday / holidays), but in Japan, we have decided to postpone the publication date due to the spread of the new infectious disease. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to seeing the feature film.

As soon as a new date is established, we will inform you on the official Mobile Suit Gundam Flash Hathaway website. Please note that the Mubichike Card advance ticket (1st and 2nd) – already purchased – will still be usable despite the postponement, therefore it is recommended to keep it carefully until the film is released ".

Gundam: Hathaway's Flash is shown in two splendid promotional posters. Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam series, spoke about the new feature film.