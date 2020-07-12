Entertainment

Gundam: A life-size statue of the huge robot will soon be built in China

During the Gundam Conference 2020, Studio Sunrise and some partners have confirmed that a life-size statue of the colossal Freedom Gundam, a huge robot shown in the anime series of the early 2000s Gundam Seed is Gundam Seed Destiny, will see the light in 2021 in Shanghai, China. The height should be around 20 meters.

Over the last few years, two 1: 1 scale statues of Gundam have been made in Tokyo. One of these, dedicated to the Gundam RX78-2, should even be able to move and is currently being worked on at an industrial center in Yokohama, Japan's second most populated city. China does not seem to want to be outdone, and apparently the model under construction should be the highest ever made. More details will be revealed in the months to follow.

Fans are obviously in raptures, and they can't wait to see the complete work. The works should not be delayed due to Covid-19 and consequently, it is possible that the statue was completed in the first half of 2021.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the final result? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the original series of Gundam, simply titled Mobile Suit Gundam and released in 1980, it is currently available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

