Grounded: the update at the end of August ‘takes flight’, here are all the news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Obsidian developers launch Grounded’s first free “Major Update” which introduces a whole host of unreleased content to Microsoft’s sandbox that is currently in Game Preview on PC and Xbox One.

With the update of August 26, the authors of The Outer Worlds and the future Avowed for Xbox Series X further expand Grounded’s play perimeter to make room for the introduction of Perk, role-playing skills that users can use to improve the stats of their alter-ego.

At least in this first phase, players can equip a maximum of three Perks for each of their digital characters, although Obsidian promises to integrate more soon. Also thanks to the latest update we see the addition of numerous items for crafting, such as fences, tables and a bed, to be built using already known materials and new components.

The biggest surprise (in every sense!) Of Grounded’s late August update, however, consists in the appearance of the Birds, of the new animals that will affect the gameplay of the title in ways that, for the moment, have not yet been described in depth by Obsidian. However, today’s update is only the first of a long series of innovations that will characterize the title from here on, with Obsidian thinking big for Grounded and aiming to enrich the game offer with numerous contents.