Grease, la serie spin-off passa da HBO Max a Paramount Plus

Based on the theatrical musical of the same name and released in theaters in 1978, Grease it quickly became a cult, and more than forty years later it seems to be living a second youth: a prequel film, Summer Lovin ‘was announced at the beginning of 2020, and a few months earlier a spin-off series had been announced.

According to reports from Variety, the project, initially by HBO Max, has moved on to Paramount Plus. The title has also changed, which gives Grease: Rydell High becomes Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

It will be a musical comedy with episodes lasting one hour, which will tell precisely the origins of the Pink Ladies of the musical, and how they have forever changed the Rydell High.

The series creator, screenwriter and executive producer will be Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent). Apparently, the project has been abandoned since HBO Max at the behest of Casey Bloys, following his promotion to Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max last August.

According to Variety, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will contain several new songs, but may instead be deprived of some of the gods most iconic songs of the musical “: it seems that the lawyers of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, authors of the lyrics for the 1971 musical, denied HBO Max the rights to songs like Greased Lightning e Summer Nights. With the entry of Paramount TV Studios, however, the deal could reopen.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John wore the role of the protagonists of Grease, Danny and Sandy.