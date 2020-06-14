"Goodbye dad, have a good trip": the emotional letter that the Gansito wrote to Aarón Padilla

Share it:

After the death of one of the figures of Mexican soccer was announced, his son wrote him some sentimental words on his social networks (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Sunday, Mexican soccer lost Aarón Padilla, one of the great figures of this sport. Many people said goodbye to former Pumas player with a message on social networks, as a tribute to his career.

One of them was from his son, Aaron “Gansito” Padilla, who shared a photo from when he was a child, with his father and Hugo Sánchez. further, wrote him an emotional message, alluding to the soccer fields.

"Goodbye dad, have a good trip! Go on that bicycle you invented, enjoying every feint ”, began the also former footballer. "Enjoy your journey, that here, your family, we will continue to honor and enjoy you"he added.

The emotional letter that the Transit wrote to Aarón Padilla (Photo: Twitter / @ aaronpadilla17)

Remember that when you go to throw that center, now I will be in the area to receive everything you gave and said ", referring to the teachings he had given him as a father. He said that these were "Education, honesty, professionalism and a lot of love in what you do".

Go happy, nothing and nobody beat you

By last, described the last moments of his father, explaining that he passed away at noon on Sunday, the time in which the blue auria play. “You left when you decided and how you wanted. Sunday before 12:00 to go see CU to your Cougars! ”, delimited and then wrote part of the Goya, the famous university club.

Aarón Padilla passed away at age 77 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Aarón Padilla Gutiérrez passed away this Sunday June 14 at the age of 77, as a consequence of the coronavirus. It was on June 11 that the former player was reported to be in serious condition. Aarón Padilla Jr, indicated for ESPN that she had been detected for COVID-19 for a week and a half, which started with pneumonia.

The former soccer player was initially treated at his home, but after presenting breathing difficulties he was hospitalized, made it known Millennium. It should be noted that he also suffered from Alzheimer's.

Other messages from Mexican soccer

Enrique Borja wrote a message to his partner and friend (Photo: Twitter / EnriqueBorja9)

One of the people who also regretted Padilla's death was the former footballer Enrique Borja. Through his social networks, he wrote a brief, but sentimental message about the loss of his friend.

"Today I said goodbye to my brother and best friend AARON PADILLA, we shared life and the fields with our families, Today you go ahead, but the enormous memories we have will continue until we meet again. Thanks brother! ”, He wrote on his Twitter account.

Luis Roberto Alves "Zague", He also regretted the loss and sent a message to Gansito. "QDEP Aarón Padilla. Prompt resignation to all your relatives! especially my good and dear friend @ aaronpadilla17 ”, he expressed.

Mexican soccer sent messages of support to Padilla's family, as well as gave their condolences (Photo: Imelda Medina / EFE)



Alejandro Vela He also wrote to the Gansito to support him in these moments of sadness. "Embrace and a lot of strength for you and your family, my traffic, for the type of person you are, I am sure that was what you learned from your father, God bless you", he pointed.

In turn, the Mexican star, Rafael Márquez gave his condolences on the social network. “My most sincere condolences to your family, especially my friend @ aaronpadilla17, great strength! and strong hug QEPD ”, expressed the Kaiser.

Mexican soccer clubs also mourned the death of the former soccer player. In addition, they send a quick resignation to his family. “Extraordinary human being and icon of the national football. World Cup in 1966 and 1970. Furthermore, he was a wonderful friend and an essential part of the Mexican soccer family, ”Liga MX shared on their social networks.

