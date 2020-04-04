Goblin Slayer Season 2: From movies to Series

Share it:

Manga Novel gives many Series and Movies; The Goblin Slayer is one of them. Both Season 1 and Upcoming Season 2 is adopted from the same name novel. The Book Goblin Slayer published in five Volumes, and that is used to make these Seasons. Half of them are used to create Season 1. People are hoping that The Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be adopted from the rest of the volumes. With the same pace of Season 1, Season 2 will also cover like that.

Manga Novel Goblin Slayer is written by Kumu Kagyu, Book has eight volumes. In October 2019 last part of the Novel has released. All of the material that used to make Anime Series Goblin Slayer Season 2 is right now available. So, you can guess what happens in the next Season by reading that novel. Five volumes from the eight volumes are translated in English.

Also, the trailer has been released on the official channel of the Goblin Slayer. Those who have read the Manga Novel Goblin Slayer, for them it is easy to understand the next season, that is how the story goes in further parts. The cast of Season 2 will be same as the Season 1. Most of the cast are returning. The anti-protagonist of Season 1, Dark Elf will be back in Season 2. Also, the protagonist role will play by Orcbolg, He is the opposite of the Dark Elf.

The trend of making movies from the Series follows from the past few years. Goblin Slayer is also one of them. First, they create Web Anime Series from the Web Novel Book, and then from the Series, after excluding some parts they are making movies. The movie of the Goblin Slayer is titled as Goblin’s Crown. This movie is released on First February. Movie adoption has done from the Fifth volume of the book. The story of the movie follows around the gang. Goblin is on the mission, at that time Young noblewomen were disappeared. The movie is all about to rescue these Women.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be released in the First quarter of 2021. This is the only information shared by the creators. Sales of the Season 1 already started after broadcasting completed on TV level. For Sake, The trailer is launched. Right now this is the only source of Season 2. You can read books from one to the fifth volume so, it might give some interesting turn back towards the Goblin Slayer Season 2.

