Ghost of Tsushima, reviews coming soon: the expiration of the embargo has been announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The universe of Sony's Worldwide Studios is preparing for the release of a new and awaited PlayStation 4 exclusive: after the debut of The Last of Us Part 2 in June, the month of July will be marked by Ghost of Tsushima.

The title set at the time of the Mongol invasion ofTsushima island in fact, it is preparing to make its way into the softeca of the Sony flagship console. With the publication date now set for July 17th, the time is approaching to be able to test the adventure of Jin Sakai. As per tradition, of course, the reviews of the game will be available well in advance of the onset of production on the market. To reveal the precise moment in which the embargo set by Sony and Sucker Punch will end OpenCritic. The portal reports that critics will be free to post their final impressions on Ghost of Tsushima on July 14, starting at 7 AM PST, equivalent to 16:00 of the Italian time zone.

To deceive the last few weeks of waiting, the development team shared with the public a wide selection of details about the Ghost of Tsushima combat system and the arts that the player will have to refine to master the katana brandished by the protagonist. In view of the publication, we remember that Ghost of Tsushima will have a Day One Patch.