From Captain Tsubasa to Flight Simulator: all the August news on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch!

The month of August 2020 has now started, ready to bring with it a refreshing wave of new video game productions, ready to expand the catalogs of PCs and consoles.

After a July in the name of Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: The Origami King, the heart of the summer reserves many interesting new productions. The Microsoft universe, in particular, offers a series of exclusive titles, belonging to different genres. It ranges in fact from the ambitious flight simulator from Asobi, Microsoft Flight Simulator, until Battletoads, going through the first episode of Tell Me Why, new adventure signed by the authors of Life is Strange.

There are also productions expected on multiple platforms, such as the football arcade Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions or Fast & Furious: Crossroads, a title that sees the return of Dominic Toretto for an original adventure inserted in the official chronology of the film saga. For PC users, the port of the latest creation of Guerrilla Games is also on the way: our Francesco Fossetti spoke about it in his review of Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC.

So as not to miss any of them new releases in August 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, we leave you to ours video dedicated: you can find it at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube channel, good vision!