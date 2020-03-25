Free way of the League to the ERTE in professional clubs to lower wages

The League offers itself to clubs for "advise and support" the clubs to carry out employment regulation files as 'El Larguero' advanced. "After the Delegate Commission meeting, LaLiga wants to express its full support for the clubs before the serious situation they are facing on the occasion of the COVID-19 pandemic, "the League said in a statement.

The body chaired by Javier Tebas stressed that each of its clubs "is taking the decisions that you consider necessary according to circumstances to face the serious consequences derived from the measures decreed by COVID-19 ".

Therefore, "it will support, advise and help coordinate those ERTE requests that the clubs deem appropriate" to present overwhelming force before the labor authority due to the considerable decrease in their activity (without parties, without visits to stores, etc.) ".